Garcia Boat Detailing Specializes in Fiberglass Repair in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --The use of fiberglass has many benefits to the boat builder. Fiberglass resists harsh marine environments with ease. It also prevents wooden and metal boats from getting damaged by corrosion. When finished properly, fiberglass can also withstand intense sunlight and the temperatures of the tropical environment.



Fiberglass construction techniques allow for long, sweeping, compound curves that are difficult to replicate with metal or wood. This gives ultimate freedom to the marine architects when designing a new boat.



More so, fiberglass construction contributes to mass production without hampering the quality or integrity of the hull. Despite these characteristics, fiberglass cannot withstand abrasion and impact, which account for the vast majority of damage to fiberglass boats.



As for fiberglass repair in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida, the process is pretty straight forward. All it requires are excellent adhesion, proper depth, and an adequate bearing surface, which lends strength to the material. At Garcia Boat Detailing, the experts make sure all the parameters associated with the repairing process are strictly maintained. Emphasis should be paid to proper mixing of resin, surface preparation, and cleanliness as well as the grade of fiberglass cloth used.



The professional technicians at Garcia Boat Detailing can determine the extent of the damage. Whether it is major or minor damage, they will assess the condition and recommend the right solution to get rid of them.



The damage does not necessarily need to be cosmetic. It can be structural, too, since the fiber reinforcement has been damaged. Not just squirting an amount glue on it will help. The damaged fibers must be replaced entirely since the gel coat is also destroyed. The technicians will repair such pieces all the way through by removing the damaged area. The simplest method is to cut out the damaged area as little as possible without leaving the damaged area behind this. The whole process is complicated and challenging; therefore, it demands professional assistance.



For more information on bottom painting in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida, visit https://www.garciaboatdetailing.com/boat-painting-boat-varnishing-pompano-beach-north-miami-beach-fort-lauderdale-fl/.



