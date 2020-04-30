Garcia Boat Detailing Specializes in Impeccable Boat Waxing in Fort Lauderdale and North Palm Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --One of the most common reasons why any boat requires waxing is, of course, appearance. But that's not all. Waxing a boat affords other benefits too. Mostly, these benefits are related to maintenance and performance.



While most boat owners are concerned about the appearance, others want it to prevent issues like rust and staining from settling in. Washing the hull alone won't help. Waxing is the most useful solution to maintain long-term hull integrity and quality.



The direct exposure to the sun causes damage to the custom graphics, paint, and other components of the boat. Adding a coat of wax will help prevent UV damage and preserve the color and quality of the boat exterior.



Besides, it is essential to boost the performance of the boat, making it a little bit faster. Choosing the right boat waxing service contributes to an improved glide on the water. Garcia Boat Detailing is the name to reckon with when it comes to boat waxing in Fort Lauderdale and North Palm Beach, Florida.



Regular waxing as once per month is highly recommended to ensure smooth glide on the water. Depending on the performance needs, that kind of performance might not be necessary. Some people tend to leave their boats out on a driveway or a lawn. Cleaning and waxing the boat before long-term storage in sunlight is wise. Competitive boaters find waxing indispensable to prevent fading colors and UV damage.



Having a layer of wax adds some protection to the boat. It also helps prevent the build-up of the debris and other hull contaminants that come with regular boating. The technicians associated with Garcia Boat Detailing are well equipped to perform the best waxing to ensure more protection and performance.



For more information on yacht painting in Fort Lauderdale and North Palm Beach, Florida, visit https://www.garciaboatdetailing.com/boat-painting-boat-varnishing-pompano-beach-north-miami-beach-fort-lauderdale-fl/.



About Garcia Boat Detailing

Garcia Boat Detailing has been offering boat painting, yacht painting, fiberglass repair, boat detailing and other services. The team of experts will assess and evaluate the condition before recommending an estimated service for the boat.