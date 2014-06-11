Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/11/2014 --Garcinia Cambogia, a dietary supplement extracted from the pumpkin-like fruit of the same name, is proving a very popular aid to weight-loss.



This is partly because of the media hype which surrounds it, and partly because it has impressive properties which offer important benefits to dieters.



It is the presence of hydroxycitric acid (HCA) within this fruit which is claimed to be responsible for the often dramatic results users are seeing with this supplement.



Hydroxycitric acid is thought to inhibit production of the enzyme citrate lysae, which converts unused carbohydrates to fat cells. Below, we look at the full range of benefits from taking this supplement:



- Blocks carbohydrates from converting to fat



By inhibiting the enzyme citrate lysae, Garcinia prevents excess energy from carbohydrates from transforming into fat cells and allows it to be excreted from the body.



- Boosts the metabolism



Garcinia Cambogia also has the ability to speed up the metabolism. This is particularly useful to those dieters who, following a reduced calorie diet plan, struggle to lose the excess fat around the tummy, upper arms and thighs.



- Lowers cholesterol



HCA has been shown in clinical trials to reduce levels of cholesterol which in turn decreases the risk of atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries), heart attack and stroke.



- Increased energy levels



An additional benefit of inhibiting production of citrate lysae is that the extra energy produced from the break-down of food can be utilised by the body if that energy is not converted to fat cells, hence users of Garcinia Cambogia may also notice increased energy levels.



- Suppresses Appetite and lowers calorie intaket



A further benefit of hydroxycitric acid is that it suppresses the appetite by increasing levels of serotonin in the brain. Seratonin induces a feeling of fullness which enables dieters to eat less and lose weight. Taking the supplement 30-60 minutes before meals ensures that smaller portions will make you feel fuller.



- Lifts your mood



Seratonin also regulates mood, reducing anxiety and enhancing tranquillity. This feel-good factor is an important bi-product of Garcinia Cambogia: reduced calorie intake often results in mood depression which increased serotonin will avoid, making it less likely that dieters will resort to comfort eating and snacking.



Conclusion:



Garcinia Cambogia is proving to be a particularly useful supplement for dieters who, having lost weight through a controlled diet, then hit a plateau where further weight loss becomes both slow and difficult.



The combination of benefits from taking Garcinia Cambogia, particularly fat-burning and mood enhancement can help dieters through that difficult period and help further facilitate weight loss.