Garcinia Cambogia Extract - Important Consumer Information

Victoria, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2014 --As of late, there have been questions surrounding the weight-loss properties of Garcinia Cambogia Extract. These questions have prompted Women's Weight Loss to look deeper into the research behind Garcinia Cambogia.



In a double-blind study provided by Current Therapeutic Research Inc, Garcinia Cambogia was shown to be an effective tool for weight-loss because of the active ingredient in Garcinia Cambogia called Hydroxycitric Acid, or HCA.



The Weight-Loss Properties of HCA:



1. Blocking agent of fats - Carbohydrates ingested in excess, are processed and stored as fat. In this process the participation of a key enzyme, ATP-citrate lyase is required. The HCA binds to the blocking enzyme, thereby inhibiting the storage of fat.



2. More glycogen - The calories are not stored, as fat will have another destination. By blocking the ATP-citrate lyase, the HCA has the ability to transfer the calories to form glycogen (as sugar stored in the muscles and liver).



3. Decreased appetite - HCA controls appetite through increased glycogen synthesis, ie, when glycogen stores are high, the sugar receptors in the liver are stimulated and send a signal of satiety to the brain (without stimulating the nervous system central).



Another process is based on the ability of HCA in stimulating the release of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in vital control in appetite. It is also a completely natural way to alter the physiology of the body and promote weight loss.



The Research



In the study provided by Current Therapeutic Research Inc, forty-four subjects made of both male and female where randomized at baseline, after a 16 week period, the Garcinia Cambogia group had "significantly reduced total body fat in all areas of the body, opposed to the placebo group in both male and female subjects," according to the study. The Garcinia Cambogia used in the study was of the highest quality available, and these results are based on specific products.



If considering the use of Garcinia Cambogia:



With all the hype surrounding the use of Garcinia cambogia, people are flocking to the internet and buying the first bottle of Garcinia Cambogia they fined without fully understanding which is actually beneficial to them.



When selecting a Garcinia Cambogia product there is a number of factors to take into consideration.



Look for is a visible brand and proper labeling, indicating that it is 100% Garcinia Cambogia.



Look for the amount of HCA contained in the bottle. Research shows products with 60% HCA concentration to be effective.



