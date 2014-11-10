Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2014 --"Infected with the HPV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." – Greg Bennett, CBCD



A question many women have, is whether they can get the HPV vaccine after the age of 26. The vaccine is only approved for woman up to the age of 26. (1) Women’s Voices for Change, says that “Some physicians may advocate and use the HPV vaccine ‘off label’, without demonstration of effectiveness for women over the age of 26. They argue that the immune response should be robust enough. The doctors who are choosing to use the HPV vaccine off label support report that it is unlikely that an older woman would have had prior exposure to all four common HPV types and therefore would derive some benefit from the vaccine. Other physicians advocate no “off label” vaccinations. As with the administration of any medication or vaccine the benefits should always be weighed against the risks.” (2) Women’s Voices for Change is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to women’s health issues. Additionally, it should be noted that the risk of HPV exposure is highest soon after women become sexually active. Thus, it is likely that women over 26 have already been exposed to HPV and would not benefit as much from the vaccine. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to help the immune system of those already infected to target the latent HPV virus.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



It is important to note that the FDA says that the HPV vaccine is “expected to prevent up to 70% of cervical cancers, because they are due to HPV types against which the vaccine is directed. However, it does not protect against the types of HPV that are not included in the vaccine, which can also cause some cancers. Furthermore, women aren't protected if they have already been infected with the HPV types(s) that are covered by the vaccine prior to vaccination.” (1)



Are there other treatments or remedies available against the HPV?



“There are no drugs approved against the HPV. Current treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). These procedures use liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission.” (3) In contrast, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR were designed to target the latent HPV.



The CBCD therefore recommends that older women infected with HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



