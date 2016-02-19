Garland Dentist Dr. Teresa Knott Now Offers Fastbraces for Straighter Teeth in as Little as 20 Weeks

Garland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Dental patients in Garland, TX now have access to one of the latest advances in orthodontic care at Town Center Dental. Dr. Teresa Knott recently became certified to provide Fastbraces technology for teen and adult patients in Garland that is helping them get straighter smiles in as little as 20 weeks with nearly no pain and no tooth removal required.



Fastbraces uses a high performance bracket system that undergoes different forces than traditional braces to shift teeth into straighter alignment. Instead of traditional square brackets, Fastbraces technology uses triangular brackets and a square-shaped wire that starts to upright the roots of the teeth from the very first appointment. This technology has been developed and tested over the past 25 years and it is proven to reduce the treatment time needed for straight smiles from years into a matter of months.



Because of the unique forces that the Fastbraces system utilizes, patients don't experience near as much pain and discomfort as they do with traditional braces. Additionally, this system helps preserve the natural bite and doesn't require tooth removal to make room for teeth as traditional orthodontia typically requires. Because of the reduced treatment time, Fastbraces are also much more affordable than traditional braces.



The reduced treatment time also helps patients maintain better oral health. With traditional braces that require years of treatments, patient's oral health can decline simply due to the difficulty of brushing and flossing properly with the attached brackets and wires. Patients with Fastbraces are less likely to develop plaque, decay, and discoloration because the brackets and wires are only attached to their teeth for a mere matter of months instead of years.



Offering Fastbraces technology to her patients is just one of the ways that Dr. Knott is striving to provide patients with the latest technology and highest standards of care at her practice. In addition to Fastbraces, Dr. Knott is also a certified provider of Invsalign for teen and adult patients who desire straighter smiles without having brackets and wires attached to their teeth. She also offers treatments such as dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening, crowns, bonding, and more.



Dr. Teresa Knott is a Texas native who has been treating patients at Town Center Dental for 10 years. She completed her dental education at University of Texas Health Science Center and since then has completed numerous continuing education courses to stay current with the latest techniques, methods, and technology in the dental industry.



