Garland Dentist Promotes Invisalign for Simplified, Customized Cutting-Edge Orthodontics

Garland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --Advances in dentistry technologies have brought many new modern techniques to the public, making it possible for all patients to enjoy a better dental experience. Dentists the world over are pleased to illuminate that many common dental issues are able to be treated with far less inconvenience and time commitments than in the past. For patients with misaligned teeth, Dr. Teresa Knott of Town Center Dental in Garland, TX suggests researching Invisalign as a great option to achieve the smile you want without totally altering your daily routine.



Invisalign is a modern way of straightening teeth by utilizing a series of clear, removable aligners that are custom-made to fit over your teeth. After a digital scan or physical impression of your teeth has been performed, a computer 3D modeling program will generate a series of aligners specifically for you. The series of aligners will gradually shift teeth into the appropriate position according to the treatment plan reviewed and approved by your orthodontist or dentist.



Typically, the aligners will be changed at home every two weeks and a check-up at two month intervals is necessary to monitor your progress. Prior to Invisalign, most people with orthodontics concerns wore braces to correct alignment and bite issues. They involved using metal brackets that were attached to the teeth, connected by a wire. Dental hygiene would require more effort as these parts got in the way of brushing and flossing.



With Invisalign, there are no brackets or wires to get in the way. The Invisalign trays are removable so you can brush and floss as you normally would prior to treatment. However, many dentists recommend leaving the aligners in at least 20-22 hours a day except when eating, drinking, or cleaning your teeth. Aside from that, always brush your teeth after eating and before placing the aligners back in. The best part is that Invisalign offers the convenience of being able to receive effective treatment while retaining the comfortability of your smile without the silver flash of wire braces.



A Texas native, Dr. Teresa Knott, DDS, and the Town Center Dental team are dedicated to the highest quality of dentistry by using the newest techniques.



