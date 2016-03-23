Garmin Nuvi 2597LMT GPS vs Smartphone with Free GPS App

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --With all the advancements in mobile technology, smartphones can do just about anything. They can even provide turn by turn directions thanks to GPS technology. Which begs the question; Is it worth it to buy a dedicated device rather than using a free GPS app on a smartphone? In the Garmin nüvi 2597LMT's case, the answer is a resounding yes.



Right now the Garmin nuvi 2597LMT are being offered as the deal of the day on Yugster.com for only $99.97. For driving directions on the road, put away the smartphone and power on this nuvi 2597LMT 5" the easy-to-use, dedicated GPS navigator that does not rely on cellular signals and is unaffected by cellular dead zones. nuvi provides easy-to-follow, spoken turn-by-turn directions with street names nuvi 2597LMT features a bright, 5.0" dual-orientation display, for use horizontally or vertically.



nuvi 2597LMT arrives pre-loaded with detailed maps of the lower 48 states + Hawaii, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, French Guiana, Saint Barthelemy, Guadeloupe, and Martinique.



Roads change. Businesses open and close. nuvi 2597LMT enables users to keep the device up-to-date with the latest maps that Garmin has to offer, with no fees. Map updates also contain fresher points of interest, so the nuvi can give results that are more relevant and have greater accuracy. With increased road detail and more points of interest, new maps could be larger in size; as a result, map updates may require a microSD card (sold separately).



nuvi 2597LMT has lane assist with junction view that displays upcoming junctions and uses brightly colored arrows to indicate the proper lane. nuvi 2597LMT has a search field that makes it easy to find addresses and millions of points of interest, in a single place. Now, simply enter a category (like "pizza"), an entire address ("1234 Sycamore Lane, Anytown, USA") or a proper name ("Starbucks") and nuvi 2597LMT quickly returns the results.



No need to search for a hard-to-read or nonexistent sign; with a glance at nuvi 2597LMT, you'll see the current street. nuvi also displays speed limit, current speed and estimated arrival time. With the Up Ahead feature, users can easily find places they want like restaurants, gas stations, ATMs and shops without leaving the map. Best of all, Up Ahead is customizable, so users can always know the location of favorite destinations along a route. The Garmin nuvi 2597LMT normally retails for $199.99 at retailers like Best Buy so it's really a steal at just $99.97 on yugster.com.



The Garmin nuvi 2597LMT received a 3.5 out of 5 rating on pcmag.com. "The question we ask every time we review a GPS these days is whether it's worth it to buy a dedicated device rather than using a free app on a smartphone. In the nüvi 2597LMT's case, the answer is a qualified yes" wrote Jamie Lendino. "The Garmin nüvi 2597LMT inherits many of the positive characteristics of its more expensive sibling, the nüvi 3597LMTHD, while leaving an extra $130 in your pocket." "Garmin's midrange nüvi 2597LMT comes with some useful new features."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the Garmin nuvi 2597LMT at a great price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before they're gone!



