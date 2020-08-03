Gartner Recognizes Intermountain Healthcare with 2020 Power of the Profession Award for Diversity

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare is the recipient of the Gartner 2020 Power of the Profession Award for its commitment to diversity at its Supply Chain operation.



Gartner, a world leading research and advisory company, gives the annual awards to recognize the most impactful supply chain initiatives and companies every year. As a part of the award, Intermountain was officially recognized as the Talent Diversity Champion of the Year.



A panel of more than 40 supply chain officers and academic leaders contribute to the selection of the award recipients.



"Intermountain Healthcare won by expanding work opportunities for underserved communities, ensuring the organization was a place where the disabled are enabled, and minorities feel like majorities," the award announcement stated.



Intermountain works with the Columbus Community Center of Utah to give adults with disabilities the opportunity to work. They also team up with local refugee organizations to help those who have just moved here find employment opportunities.



"We know it's important to have caregivers from every part of our community helping with Intermountain's mission," said John Wright, vice president of supply chain services at Intermountain Healthcare. "Every member of our supply chain team is vital to keeping our hospitals safe and prepared during the COVID-19 pandemic."



Intermountain Supply Chain has hired caregivers from every continent. There are currently seven different languages spoken at Intermountain's central laundry facility. Supply Chain Services Director Scott Schofield said this type of collaboration and diversity makes Intermountain a better health system.



"It's incredible to see people from all walks of life and different part of the world working toward one common goal," said Schofield. "It truly represents everything about how Intermountain wants all people to be involved in our communities' health."



Intermountain's focus on diversity is prevalent throughout the health system, including caregiver resource groups which aim to give a greater sense of belonging while enhancing career and personal development. There are eight of these groups at Intermountain and include military, interfaith, women in medicine, and LGBTQ+.



