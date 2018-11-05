Gary Barbera and Chio in the Morning Team Up for the 2018 Rocky Run

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2018 --In an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Gary Barbera and Chio from Real 106.1 are putting together a team to participate in the Rocky Run in Philadelphia on November 10, 2018. With Chio being a big Rocky fan, and the release of Creed 2 coming this Thanksgiving, timing couldn't be better to support such a great cause and participate in such a fun event.



The Rocky Run consists of a 5k, 10 mile and half marathon Italian Stallion challenge that combines the two races. Each course begins and ends at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. This is one of the most popular races in Philadelphia, attracting several thousand runners each year since the race began in 2014. In 2014, about 7,000 people participated in the race and last year about 12,000 people were in attendance.



"Chio has not yet confirmed if he'll be participating," Barbera admits. "But I've paid for his spot anyway." Barbera explains, "This is a awesome opportunity to support a great cause right in my hometown." If you would like to join Gary Barbera's team for the Rocky Run please visit GaryBarbera.com for more information.



Gary Barbera Cares is a charity program set up to benefit youth programs in the greater Delaware Valley area, including metro Philadelphia, Southeastern Pa and Southern New Jersey. Through various charities and programs, Gary Barbera's goal is to donate time and money to enhance the lives of the less fortunate.



According to Barbera, he "found a quote from Teddy Roosevelt that sums it all up." The quote is, "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care."