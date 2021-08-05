Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Program Support Philadelphia 2nd Police District and Community Bike Ride Event

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2021 --Because Barbera Cares© Don't Text and Bike because Safety has no holiday!



Charitable Minded Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera and his Barbera Cares Program are privileged to be invited to join their local Police Department, the 2nd District lead by Captain Matthew Deacon and Community Relations Officer Mark Mroz for A Community Bike Ride topped off with Barbera Cares bringing the dessert – Bassetts Ice Cream and a Brand New Bike for a Prize. The bike ride kicks off at 5:30 pm from the Fox Chase Elementary School.



Gary Barbera said, "Anytime Barbera Cares can help celebrate our community safely, local businesses and our First Responders we do what we can. This year we've donated a brand new bicycle for a giveaway and We're bringing a special dessert, Philadelphia's Bassetts Super Premium Ice Cream Sundaes for the bike riders. It's a wonderful, outdoor event for our community and time well spent. Barbera Cares reminds all that Distracted Driving has no place on the roadways. We started with Don't Drink and Drive, pivoted to Don't Text and Drive for the Boulevard, Don't Walk and Text for the Boardwalk, and now Don't Text and Bike! "



Is 2nd District Police, Healthy Biking and our Fox Chase Community the Best??? Boy I Guess!



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares© Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear™. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.