Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Program Think Pink

The Barbera Cares Program outfitted 30+ Pink Solar Recycling Kiosks beginning in June, Cancer Survivor Month, to honor survivors to promote the AACR, the American Association for Cancer Research in time for the Annual iHeart Sista Strut at Xfinity Live!



The Pink Solar Recycling Kiosks serve a functional purpose to keep the city of Philadelphia clean in an environmentally conscience manner as well as provide an aesthetically appealing public service announcement for the AACR. 1 out of 3 people will experience some form of cancer in their lifetime. The mission of the American Association for Cancer Research is to prevent and cure cancer through research, education, communication, and collaboration. Through its programs and services, the AACR accelerates the dissemination of new research findings among scientists and others dedicated to the conquest of cancer and advances the understanding of cancer etiology, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment throughout the world. Of course money is necessary to continue their fine work. BarberaCares invites the public to make a donation to the cause. The Pink Solar Recycling Kiosks were set up in time for the Annual iHeart Sista Strut at Xfinity Live! The alignment… proceeds from the strut benefit the AACR. The Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator and everyone's favorite mascot the Barbera Bear lead the festivities as the pace vehicle for the Sista Strut. DJ's from iHeart's The Breeze, Valerie Knight, Dan Blackman and Helen Little rode in the Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator while Patty Jackson got everyone pumped to start strutting.



Sista Strut raises awareness for breast cancer and benefits The American Association for Cancer Research and celebrates Cancer Survivors. The Barbera Bear was cheering everyone on and walked along side cancer survivors and all of those who strutted to raise funds for the AACR.



African American women have a 41% higher death rate from breast cancer than white women and are more likely to be diagnosed before age 40. That needs to change! Get involved with the iHeart Sista Strut, The Barbera Cares Program and the AACR to make a difference!



The goal of Sista Strut is to heighten awareness about the issues of breast cancer in women of color, as well as provide information on community resources. Sista Strut recognizes the strength of survivors, their family and friends, heightens awareness, promotes early detection and the search for a cure.



To learn more about the AACR or to Donate today at www.aacr.org or www.barberasautoland.com or www.barberacares.org or go to iHeart's WDAS website to check out the pictures of the amazing event!