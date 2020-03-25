Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Programs and the Barbera Cares Bear Thanks Our Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice Partnering with Miss Liberty in Media, PA.

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2020 --Following the parade was a ceremony at the Delaware County Courthouse on Front Street. Dignitaries expected include Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey and Pennsylvania Representatives Leanne Krueger, Mike Zabel, and Jennifer O'Mara.



The Grand Marshal was Robert John, the PA State Commander of the American Legion.



Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their BarberaCares Programs continue their commitment to honor and thank Veterans for their sacrifice and service by proudly participating with their famous Prowlers in the 60th Annual Media Veterans Parade. Riding along honoring America's Hero Veterans in Gary Barbera's Prowler was the Lovely Jenna Martorana, Miss Liberty of the local preliminary of the Miss America Pageant.



Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I known as Armistice Day. Veterans Day commemorates and honors veterans of all wars.



Honoring our Veterans is very important to Barbera Cares Programs. Gary Barbera says that he is honored and feels privileged to participate in parades that honor our fine Veterans and those currently deployed as well as how important it is to Never Forget. The importance of thanking our veterans for their service and sacrifice. Special thank you to the late, great Private Eugene Barbera.



https://veteranslegacy.org/2019-veterans-day-parade-in-media/

https://visitmediapa.com/venue/downtown-media/

www.garybarberacares.org