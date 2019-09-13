Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Programs Joins THEE Marilyn Russell as a Special Guest on Eat, Drink & Be Marilyn the Podcast

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2019 --Charitable Philly Car Guy, Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program joined the infamous Marilyn Russell for an episode of her Eat, Drink & Be Marilyn the Podcast to discuss and invite the communities to attend The Roxborough YMCA and the Northeast Family YMCA's Signature fundraiser at the Roxborough Branch, Saturday, September 21, 2019.



All proceeds from the event and the special grand prize raffle provided by Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program a 2-year Gary Barbera Jeep lease drive or $5,000 winner's choice go directly to the Y's Financial Assistance Program which assures that no one will ever be turned away from Y programs and services due to an inability to pay. This event will include a beer and wine tasting, silent auction, music, and much more.



Gary and Marilyn-talked about how Gary Barbera began his relationship with the Roxborough YMCA 30 years ago when he opened his first Dodge Dealership on Ridge Avenue in what he famously calls Beaaauuutiful Roxborough. He recalled how the YMCA asked to borrow a 15 passenger van to transport a Y group to an outing. Like he said the rest is history. He and his brother Gene were quick to join the Roxborough Y's board to assist with their annual giving campaign. Bringing along their Philadelphia sports friends and clients such as Jim McMahon and the wonderful Vai Sikahema. Marilyn Russell was quick to say how much she admired Vai Sikahema and how he has been on her shows in the past. For more information, listen to Marilyn's Podcast Eat, Drink & Be Marilyn on Entercom's https://www.radio.com/media/podcast/eat-drink-be-marilyn-podcast and see www.garybarberacares.org for a direct link to the Roxborough and Northeast Family's YMCA Event Page.



Marilyn Russell is on Entercom's 98.1 WOGL, weekdays from 5:30 am-9 am. Russell, a Philadelphia native, started in radio in 1993 at Philly's modern rock, 103.9 WDRE. Alternative music was just the beginning to take hold and Russell hosted the new music show and local music show. She was also the station's music director. In 1998, she hosted mornings with co-hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison at Y100. Russell then joined Greater Media in 2003 where she worked at both WMGK and the Ben FM morning show. In 2004 she began writing "Woman of the Week," a blog celebrating extraordinary achievements by local and national women which later became a radio show on Ben FM. The show has helped various non-profits publicize events, programs and fund-raisers of all kinds.