Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Programs Remind All November Is a Special Time to Remember and Thank Our Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2019 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares Programs continue their commitment to honor Veterans for their sacrifice and service by proudly participating with their famous Prowlers in the 5th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade. Riding along honoring America's Tri-State Hero Veterans in Gary Barbera's Prowlers will be the lovely ladies of local Pennsylvania and Miss Philadelphia Scholarship Pageants, Miss Liberty, Jenna Martorano and Miss Liberty Outstanding Teen Maddie Matthews.



The 5th Annual Philadelphia Veterans parade route begins at Juniper and Market Streets with a procession of over 250 motorcyclists and continues heading east on Market Street and will conclude at North 5th Street where the Veterans Festival will take place. At the parade's kickoff, a paratrooper will make a dramatic coordinated jump and descend onto the Independence Mall landing approximately at 12:30 PM.



The Master of Ceremonies, Parade Announcer, Grand Marshall, Singers and Trumpet player include Roland Scarinci, Gene Richardson, Bob McMahon, Judge Dugan, Bill Meade, Kevin Pierce and Aidan Peterson. Special guests are of course the Veterans.



Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I known as Armistice Day. Veterans Day commemorates and honors veterans of all wars.



Honoring our Veterans is very important to BarberaCares Programs. Gary Barbera says that he is honored and feels privileged to participate in parades that honor our fine Veterans and those currently deployed as well as how important it is to support fine organizations such as VMC – Veterans Multi-Service Center located in our own backyard. If you want to donate to honor our veterans why not give to the VMC where 95% of your donation go directly to programs. It is home of the free because of the brave. We need to serve those who have served."



