Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program - 20 Plus Years Support for the Weisman Children's and Voorhees Pediatric Facility for Kids with Special Needs

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Opportunities to Win a Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator 2 Year Lease Drive, and chances to win multiple other prizes such as $2000 in Golf, a COBRA F9 Speedback Driver and Fairway and a head to toe Travis Mathew Signature Outfit. Prizes will be provided by Gary Barbera and The BarberaCares Program.



Beyond Rehabilitation: Two South Jersey Children's Facilities Tee Off Together to Support Educational & Recreational Activities for Kids with Special Needs.



Children with special needs face unprecedented hurdles. From numerous and often onerous appointments with doctors and rehabilitation therapists to performing daily activities such as combing their hair, brushing their teeth or simply standing up, these heroes overcome daily challenges most of us couldn't imagine. Their courage, determination and spirit are unprecedented and while their road may be both difficult and different, at the end of the day they are still children. They love toys, technology, playtime everything else most kids do.



To ensure these children have what they need to celebrate being children, two South Jersey hospitals are teeing off at the beautiful Scotland Run Golf Course and combining their efforts to provide recreational, educational and home modifications to children and families who need it most. Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital and Voorhees Pediatric Facility will participate in the 2019 "Kids Cup" by New Jersey Pediatric Patients' Charitable Trust Fund. Gary Barbera and The Gary BarberaCares Programs continue to give their support of 2 decades.



The children's trust fund provides grants for recreational, educational & home modifications for the medically fragile, special needs children in Southern New Jersey. The Fund is also committed to the support of related community programs and activities, which share common goals and vision.



Please visit the Fund's website for more information on how you can participate:



https://www.sjkidstrust.org/ or visit www.garybarberacares.org