Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2019 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th Anniversary of successfully showcasing Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Jeep and CPOV vehicles in Philadelphia. Just on the heels of receiving the prestigious Family Business Award and accolades for Excellence for Corporate Philanthropy, Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program are celebrating the community by doubling-down on their collaboration with Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® Program.



Beginning in 2002, Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program became the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway initiative and has been a loyal contributor ever since. Partnering with Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® to fund highway litter- removal efforts for all drivers in Pennsylvania to benefit from. With the desire to do more, Gary Barbera believes in enhancing their social responsibility efforts by increasing their level of participation.



Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program are still the largest "Adopter" in the Tri-State area. They are not only keeping drivers safe on the road from obstructive debris but also looking out for the environment by preventing wildlife from consuming and spreading harmful litter as well. By participating in the Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® Program, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is able to beautify the highways, while improving environmental conditions.



As Gary Barbera stated, "We were excited to support Governor Edward G. Rendell's efforts to keep the highways clean almost 20 years ago, and our momentum continues with our loyalty to Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation; they are a pleasure to work with BarberaCares is able to get the reminder out to Don't Text and Drive, Slow Down, Phone Down while beautifying the communities who have been loyal clients. It's a win-win for all."



Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® is proud to have the support of Gary Barbera who is passionate about removing litter and its adverse effects from the highways. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is demonstrating the importance of serving the community by funding litter-removal efforts that help to beautify our roads.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs

Proud Recipient of Prestigious Family Business Awards and Corporate Philanthropy as the Region's Most Charitable Givers



Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with its own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful, thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hard work. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair, and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone, but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service, including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway statewide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course, 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches, and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the three decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson, as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades!

