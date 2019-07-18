Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program Along with Adopt a Highway Maintenance Corporation® Continue to Keep Pennsylvania Highways Clean

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --SOURCE: Adopt A Highway® Maintenance Corporation



Since 2002, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his charitable organization, BarberaCares, have partnered with Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® to fund highway litter-removal efforts for all drivers in Pennsylvania to benefit from. With the desire to do more, Barbera believes it is time to increase their corporate social responsibility efforts by increasing their sponsorship.



As a current sponsor of eight highway signs, BarberaCares is not only keeping drivers safe on the road but preventing wildlife from consuming and spreading harmful litter as well. By participating in the Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® Program, BarberaCares is able to beautify the highways, while improving environmental conditions.



Adopt A Highway Maintenance Corporation® is proud to have the support of a sponsor that is passionate about removing litter and its adverse effects from the highways. BarberaCares is demonstrating the importance of serving the community by funding litter-removal efforts that will help to beautify our roads.



As an industry leader for over 30 years, Barbera is passionate about providing superior service and offers an extensive selection of high-quality vehicles. With Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram options— Barbera's on the Boulevard has a vehicle for every need and budget.



For more information about BarberaCares visit:garybarberacares.org



For more information about the Pennsylvania Sponsor A Highway® Program visit http://www.adoptahighway.com