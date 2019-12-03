Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Program Privileged to Continue Perpetual Partnership with the Roxborough YMCA on Thanksgiving by Providing Gobble Til You Wobble! Ro

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --The Barbera Family has deep roots in Northeast Philadelphia no doubt but they have love in their hearts for Beautiful Roxborough.



Gary Barbera's Dodge was Gary's first dealership on Ridge Avenue in a small close-knit community of Roxborough. When Chrysler mandated that all Chrysler Makes be under one roof it was inevitable for The Barbera family to move Dodge and the employees to their Chryslerland dealership in Northeast Philadelphia.



Born and raised in the Great Northeast, Gary and Gene still refer to Beautiful Roxborough as their home away from home. Their sister and her family, several employees, and countless loyal clients reside in Roxborough.



The BarberaCares Program has been fans and supporters of the Roxborough YMCA for 30 years. Gary and Gene both were quick to join the Roxborough YMCA board and partnered for various fundraisers. Just recently The BarberaCares Program participated in the Roxborough YMCA's Trunk or Treat and just before that supported their Signature Fundraiser Event with a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler 2- year drive raffle with all proceeds benefiting Y programs so that no one can be turned away due to an inability to pay. YMCA's are much-loved community organizations that are vital, safe, fun locations for the community to participate and interact in a healthy supportive environment.

