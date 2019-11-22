Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs Continues Support of the AACR with Pink PSA Solar Recycling Kiosks in Philadelphia During the Philadelphia Marathon

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2019 --The AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday raises awareness and financial support for the non-profit thanks to the Fundraisers, the AACR staff and of course the Runners for Research. The American Association for Cancer Research is committed to cancer research, administering grants, and finding cures for all types of cancers. It is the oldest and largest scientific organization in the world focusing on cancer research. The AACR is located right here in our hometown in Philadelphia at 615 Chestnut Street.



The AACR Philadelphia Marathon Start Line is the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The race route proceeds throughout scenic Philadelphia through Fairmount Park along the Schuylkill River through University City up to Manayunk then back through the historic district towards the steps of the Art Museum.



Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Programs strategically chose the locations WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE for their AACR PSA Solar-Powered Recycling Kiosks to efficiently maximize their use for litter disposal and cleanliness and optimization of visual appeals for charitable support in densely populated areas. Along the marathon route and the cheer zones the bright Pink AACR SRK's will help encourage support of the AACR and green-up the city by increasing the ability to dispose of recycling water bottles and other trash.



It's Philadelphia Marathon Weekend in Philly. Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs continues support of the AACR and encourages everyone to Champion the AACR



In addition to championing the AACR with PSA Solar Recycling Kiosks Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs surprised iHeart Media Philadelphia's Loraine Ballard Morrell, Director Community News with a $500 donation to her fundraising campaign as a Runner for Research for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon. The AACR's goal is to raise $250,000 from this event. Listen to hear Ms. Ballard Morrell's reaction to Mr. Barbera's donation during his recent visit to the iHeart Media Philadelphia Studio to discuss the Gary Barbera Coats for Kids Winter Warm-up Tour. In Ms. Ballard Morrell's words, the impromptu donation "literally blew her away." https://www.iheart.com/podcast/482-philadelphia-commun-28438308/episode/barbera-cares-coats-for- kids-51822288/



Annually partnering with iHeart Media Philadelphia's efforts to fundraise for the AACR by their participation in the iHeart Sista Strut every June that celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors within the African American communities and their families as well as donating a week with a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler and a Unique Concert Experience for the Annual iHeart Bid for Breast Cancer on-line Auction. At the time of this release Mr. Rebisz of New Jersey was enjoying his week with Gary Barbera's Jeep Wrangler and his concert experience with all proceeds benefiting the AACR.



To make a donation to the AACR – The American Association for Cancer Research:

For more BarberaCares Event Information including the Gary Barbera's Coats for Kids Winter- Warm-up Tour and the Gary Barbera Gobble Until you Wobble Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway https://www.garybarberacares.org or google Gary Barbera.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!