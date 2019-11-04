Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs Thanks Our Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice Among a Procession Broadcasted Live on 6ABC

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2019 --Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and their BarberaCares Programs continued their commitment to honor and thank Veterans for their sacrifice and service by proudly participating with their famous Prowlers in the 5th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade. Riding along honoring America's tri-state hero Veterans in Gary Barbera's Prowlers were the lovely ladies of local Miss America Scholarship Pageants, Miss Liberty, Jenna Martorano and Miss Liberty Outstanding Teen, Maddie Matthews.



The 5th Annual Philadelphia Veterans parade route began at Juniper and Market Streets with a procession of over 250 motorcyclists and continued heading east on Market Street and concluded at North 5th Street where the Veterans Festival took place. At the parade's kickoff, a paratrooper made a dramatic coordinated jump and descended onto the Independence Mall landing at approximately 12:30 PM.



The Master of Ceremonies, Parade Announcer, Grand Marshall, Singers and Trumpet player include Roland Scarinci, Gene Richardson, Bob McMahon, Judge Dugan, Bill Meade, Kevin Pierce and Aidan Peterson. Special guests were of course the Veterans.



Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I known as Armistice Day. Veterans Day commemorates veterans of all wars.



Honoring our Veterans is very important to BarberaCares Programs. Gary Barbera says that he is honored and feels privileged to participate in parades that honor our fine Veterans and those currently deployed as well as how important it is to support fine organizations such as VMC, Veterans Multi-Service Center, located in our own backyard. If you want to donate to honor our veterans, why not give to the VMC where 95% of your donation goes directly to programs. It is home of the free because of the brave. We need to serve those who have served. A special thank you to all Philadelphia Law Enforcement and Homeland Security who kept all safe.



Learn more here: http://www.phillyveteransparade.org/ and www.vmcenter.org



To view photos from the 5th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade on 6ABC, visit:

https://6abc.com/community-events/photos-philadelphia-veterans-parade-honors-nations-heros/5668917/



For more information, visit www.garybarberacares.org and www.inquirer.com.



