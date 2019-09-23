Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Street Team Hit the Streets of Bridgeport with B101's Mark Shepperd in the Barbera Prowler at the Elks Lodge 2nd Annual Car Show

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2019 --The Bridgeport Elks Lodge #714 will host its second annual Car Show on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Longtime friend of the Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs B101's Mark Shepperd is an Elks Lodge member and will be parading the Barbera Prowler during their Annual Car Show. The cars will be exhibited along Union Ave around the corner from the ELKs Club that is located at 494 Ford St. in Bridgeport. Pre-registration for this event is $10. It will be $15 the day of the show.



As the website of Elks.org states, This Fraternal Order of Elks was founded "To promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship."



The Order spends more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs in such fields as benefiting special needs children, sponsoring Elks National Foundation scholarships, scouting, athletic teams, veterans' works, a national "Hoop Shoot" free-throw contest involving more than 3 million children, physical and occupational therapy programs and patriotic programs.



The youth of our country have always been important to the Order. It is for this reason the Elks Drug Awareness Education Program was launched to warn primary grade students and their parents of the dangers of drug use. Additionally, every lodge observes June 14th as Flag Day, a tradition which the Elks began in 1907 and was later adopted by the Congress as an official observance.



For more information www.elks.org or www.garybarberacares.org