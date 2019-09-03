Gary Barbera and His Gary Barbera Cares Program Supported Strawberry Mansion's Own Jerome Conquest's Back2School Bash

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --Team Conqueror's BACK 2 SCHOOL BASH was a great event to get school supplies to the children who need them the most!



Starting school on the first day deserves a fresh, new backpack with new supplies that's what this fun event was all about. The BarberaCares Program has once again partnered up with Team Conqueror, headed by Strawberry Mansion's own boxer, Jerome "The Conqueror" Conquest.



The BarberaCares Bear was in Strawberry Mansion as part of the 30th Anniversary of Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and the Bear's 30th Birthday. The Barbera Bear entertained the children dancing on stage with them and playing basketball. He lent his paws to help Barbera Back the Backpacks!



Distribution was similar to how the other recent community giveaways that Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Program launched in Strawberry Mansion, the winter coat giveaway and the holiday turkey distribution, as well as the Max Myers Barbera Swimming Pool Splash Bathing Suit Bash when again Barbera teamed up with State Rep. Jared Solomon to distribute swimwear to the children and most recently a BarberaCares Backs the Backpacks at Solomon Solis-Cohen Middle School on Horrocks Street.



Jerome has overcome many obstacles by working hard with intense perseverance that comes from the heart and he doesn't forget where he came from. He is much loved in his Strawberry Mansion community because of the respect he has earned. Jerome is a fighter in and out of the ring giving back to his community and the Gary Barbera Cares Program backs his efforts. Recently winning 16 Awards for his short-film "The Conqueror" an inspirational short film of his daily, consistent routine to become a champion highlighting his life in Strawberry Mansion.



Barbera Backs the Backpacks donated backpacks and supplies to Jerome and Team Conqueror for giveaway. These bookbags are for the well-deserved, yet underserved, children of Strawberry Mansion who need them and appreciate them. Gary Barbera said, "I'm more than happy to help reach the children who need it most the tools they need to succeed. We take simple bookbags for granted and we had no idea that there was such a need in our communities. It's our pleasure to help out. These are wonderful events and we are blessed to be able to do this again with our target to distribute 1000 backpacks with supplies before the start of the school year. We want to reach more children next year." The Gary Barbera Cares Program has also donated Chick-Fil-A from the Northeast Tower location at Adams Avenue for the event, Operator Duane Pierce. A Backpack and supplies shouldn't be an obstacle for these young children trying to do the right thing.



For more information see www.garybarberacares.org or www.garybarbera.com