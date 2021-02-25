Gary Barbera and iHeart Philadelphia Want Listeners to Win $1000 by Listening to Elvis Duran, Patty Jackson, and Valerie Knight

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --iHeartradio Philadelphia and Gary Barbera continue to give away $1000 cash daily to 12 lucky winners to pay off debt, grow your retirement savings, pay bills, and more. Gary Barbera said, "We are ecstatic to partner again with iHeart Philadelphia for the cash giveaway during this time when listeners are strapped for cash paying holiday bills while waiting for stimulus checks and refunds." Just listen to iHeartRadio.com or any participating iHeart Philadelphia Radio Stations for your chance to win; Power 99, Q102, Alt 104.5, WDAS 105.3, 106.1 The Breeze and Fox Sports the Gambler.



iHeartRadio Philadelphia listeners will hear the $1,000 cash giveaway thanks to Charitable Philly Car Guy Gary Barbera, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard 7810 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19152 and have an opportunity to become an entrant. See participating iHeartradio Philadelphia Station websites for complete contest details.



Check out iHeartRadio Philadelphia Instagram posts to win $1,000 NOW.



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. Just to name a few… we are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The Barbera Bear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.