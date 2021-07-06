Gary Barbera and iHeart Radio Are Doing It Again… Summer $1000 Cash Contest Listen to the Woody Show, Elvis Duran, Patty Jackson, Valerie Knight for Contest Details

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --iHeart Radio continues longstanding partnership with Gary Barbera's Autoland Family-Owned and Operated Philadelphia Business



iHeart Radio Philadelphia partners again with Gary Barbera and His Barbera Cares Programs for another Cash Contest. Listeners have the opportunity to win $1000 to make their summer even better. All thanks to Gary Barbera on the Boulevard and iHeart Radio Philadelphia.



IHeartMedia Philadelphia and it's stations WUSL-FM, WRFF-FM, WIOQ-FM, WISX-FM, WDAS-FM, Fox Sports The Gambler are proud to have been partnering with Gary Barbera for the last two decades. iHeartMedia has custom developed contests and promotions just for the Barbera Brand. These contests include car giveaways like Rear on A Wrangler, Barbera Puts a Grand in Your Hand and more! The Barbera family has become a fabric of the iHeart brand and stations.



Barbera's Autoland is a Family Business founded by Gary Barbera over 3 decades ago. Barbera's Autoland 7810 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia in the Great Northeast showcases Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Jeep and Certified Pre-owned and used Vehicles of all makes foreign and domestic. All Pre-owned inventory is hand selected to maintain high standards accordingly with Carfax guarantee as a Carfax Advantage Dealer.



As a family owned and operated business, Barbera's Autoland has been honored with numerous awards and performance recognition from the factory, institutions, and statewide organizations for their commitment to the community and their professional accomplishments. The award that holds special meaning is The Philadelphia Inquirer Family Owned Business award for dual accolades, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares© for Community Service Excellence. These awards spotlight companies who embody the backbone of Philadelphia's economy, but still manage to stay true to their roots of honoring past tradition. That tradition began with the Barbera's parents, Eugene and Rita Barbera.



To learn more about Barbera Brands:

http://www.barberasautoland.com

http://www.barberacareers.com

http://www.garybarberacares.org

http://www.barberabear.com

See Our Google Reviews@ www.ilovebarbera.com



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The BarberaBear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.