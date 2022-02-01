Gary Barbera and iHeart Radio Philadelphia Partner for Another $1,000 Giveaway

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2022 --Gary Barbera is doing it again. Gary Barbera wants to Put a Grand in Your Hand! 30 times a day during prime listening hours on the iHeart Radio Philadelphia sister stations.



Gary Barbera is monetizing all of his multi-media platforms to get the message out loud and clear to all from the top of iHeart, Bill Pittman to all of the iHeart DJ's including Elvis Duran, Ghandi, Rachael, Steve Harvey, Cappuchino, Rise and Grind morning show, Bex and Buster, The Woody Show, Amber Miller, Jammin Jesse, Valerie Knight, Helen Little, Bob Hauer and Fox Gambler's Sean Brace and all of the iHeart Radio Philadelphia loyal listeners.



See contest information in the following media platforms, Philadelphia Daily News, iHeart Philadelphia Radio Stations, and iHeart Philadelphia Radio websites.



Power 99, Q102, Alt 104.5, WDAS 105.3, The Breeze 106.1, and Fox Gambler are the iHeart Radio Philadelphia sister stations executing the Gary Barbera Grand in your Hand $1,000 contests. See iHeart Philadelphia Radio stations websites for complete contest rules and chances of winning.



Is iHeart Radio and Gary Barbera Grand in our hand the Best??? Boy I Guess



Listen to iHeart Media Philadelphia stations:

Power 99 Gary Barbera's Thousand Dolla Holla Cash Stash Philly... we know you have bills to pay So Power 99 and Gary Barbera are trying to help you with $1,000 bucks in the $1000 Dolla Holla Contest! Just be listening to Power 99 each weekday from 7am - 6pm for your shot to win $1,000. Once you hear the keyword for that hour, just text it to 200200 for your shot at winning a grand... it's that easy! Are Power 99 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



Q102 Gary Barbera's Big Dollar Energy keep it locked on Q102 to win $1000 cold hard cash 12x times a day! The cash is back on Q102, where pay day hits every hour, every day! With 12 chances a day to win $1,000 bucks to - use it on bills, a vacation, a trip to KOP, use it however you want! Listen to Q102 every hour starting at 6am with Elvis Duran and the Q102 Morning Show! Once you've got the keyword, text it to 200200 and YOU could win $1000 bucks! What would YOU do with an extra $1000?! Are Q102 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess! Keep it on Q102 and don't miss your shot, download our iHeartRadio App!



Radio 104.5 for Gary Barbera's Alternative Income at :10 after the hour, Radio 104.5 has your chance to win $1,000 (one thousand dollars) ALTernative Income 16 times a day! Listen every hour weekdays at :10 after the hour from 6am through 9pm for the keyword! Text the keyword to 200200 for your chance to win $1,000 thanks to Gary Barbera. Are Radio 104.5 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



*Pro tip: download our FREE iHeartRadio app to listen when you're away from the "regular" radio, or stream Radio 104.5 via iHeartRadio on your computer, laptop or ask Alexa to "Play Radio 104.5!"



WDAS 105.3 Gary Barbera's gonna pay your Bills and 105.3 WDAS and Gary Barbera know that the holidays are right around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than with a stack of cash in the $1000 Pay Your Bills Contest! Once you hear the keyword for that hour, just text for your shot at winning a grip to help pay your bills… it's that easy!



The Breeze 106.1 fm Gary Barbera's giving you Easy Money at :10 after the hour WIN $1,000 Easy Money while you work! Listen to 106.1 The Breeze at :10 after each hour, starting at 6:10 AM for the keyword. Once you've got the keyword, text it to 200200 for your chance to win $1,000! Are 106.1 The Breeze and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



Fox the Gambler https://foxphlgambler.iheart.com/promotions/listen-to-win-1-000-1143948/



Listen to Fox Sports The Gambler weekdays in the 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 10AM, 11AM, 12PM, 1PM, 2PM, 3PM, 4PM, 5PM and 6PM hours for the nationwide $1,000 keyword, then enter it for your chance to win!



Gary Barbera Wants to Put a Grand in Your Hand!



See iHeart Philadelphia Radio stations websites for complete contest rules and chances of winning. POWER99.COM, Q102.COM, RADIO1045.COM, WDASFM.COM and 1061thebreeze.iheart.com



foxphlgambler



