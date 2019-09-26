Gary Barbera and Mr. Saturday Night-Bob Pantano-Back at It Again in South Philly with a Dance Party Celebration at the Vendemmia Wine Festival in Girard Park

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Gary Barbera and Bob Pantano are having a Dance Party at the Vendemmia Wine Festival this Sunday, September 29th. Enjoy Music, Entertainment, Wine Tastings and Italian Delicacies like artisan breads, cheeses, olive oils and desserts from Philadelphia's best restaurants.



The Vendemmia Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization dedicated to preserving Italian culture, advancing the understanding of Italian heritage and the art of winemaking, fostering pride in the community and supporting the educational needs of students of Italian Heritage in South Philly. Over 300 local students have benefited from event proceeds over the years. Over 6,000 people attended the event last year.



Local and regional homemade winemakers enter the Vendemmia competition for many categories including red and white wines. Wear a toga and compete for prizes or wear white attire – when in Rome do as the Romans do!



This year's festival is a Toga Party in Girard Park and you are invited, from 2-6PM on Sunday, September 29th. 2019. Plenty of Wine Tastings and Food, Entertainment and the Gary Barbera and Bob Pantano Daytime Dance Party. All proceeds from the event support scholarships for kids from South Philadelphia.



Gary Barbera and His BarberaCares Programs remind you to be Vigilant with the Vino! Don't Drink and Drive, Don't Text and Drive, Slow-Down Phone-Down because BarberaCares. Is Bob Pantano, Vendemmia Festival and BarberaCares the Best? Boy I Guess!



$50.00 - Single Advance Ticket

$55.00 - Online (PayPal)

$55.00 - Day of Event

$500.00 - Reserved Table of 10

For Your Convenience Purchase Tickets Online at



THEVENDEMMIAFOUNDATION.ORG



For more event information www.garybarberacares.org



https://www.facebook.com/vendemmia.winephilly/photos/gm.466519217236243/2358975390867656/?type=3



Listen to https://kywnewsradio.radio.com/



Listen to https://wogl.radio.com/



Listen to https://b101philly.radio.com/