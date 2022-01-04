Gary Barbera and the Barbera Bear Thank Back to Back Mummers Parade Champions South Philadelphia String Band for the Repeat Invitation to the Legendary Mummers Parade

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --The Barbera Bear always enjoys a stroll especially Strolling along the Philadelphia Mummer's Day Parade and greeting all the fans. For the 2nd time in a row, The South Philadelphia String Band invited Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and Philly's Favorite Mascot the Barbera Bear to join them for the Mummer's Strut down Broad Street.



The 2020 reigning Philadelphia Mummers String Band Champions did it again for 2022. The South Philadelphia String Band beat out 13 other string band entrants to once again take home the Top Honor in the String Band Division during the postponed New Year's Mummers Parade. To add to the commemoration of a back to back Mummer's win, Captain Denny Palandro took home the honors as top String Band Captain for 2022.



WPHL-17 Broadcast the 121st Philadelphia Mummers New Year Parade live. The Barbera Bear and the Barbera Cares Don't Text and Drive Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks were there along the Parade Route helping to keep Philly Streets Clean.



Barbera Bear pictured with members of the South Philly Stringband before their Circus Spacetacular first place award winning performance



