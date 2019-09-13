Gary Barbera and the Barbera Cares Program Celebrate 16 Years of Supporting the St. Gregory Armenian Church Efforts with All Money Going Directly to the Church

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2019 --Gary Barbera, of Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and the Gary BarberaCares Program celebrates their 30th Anniversary, and is happy to once again be the Hole-in-One provider for the 16th Annual St. Greg's Armenian Church Annual Golf Outing. This year's Hole-in-One prize is a Gary Blue Barbera Jeep Gladiator for two years.



St. Gregory's Armenian Church is near and dear to Gary Barbera's heart. Gary opened his first dealership in 1989 on Ridge Avenue in Beautiful Roxborough about a mile away from the church. St. Greg's is a staple of the community and one of BarberaCares Hometown Heroes.



St. Gregory's Armenian Church is in the family of Armenian Apostolic churches, founded by the apostles Sts, Thaddeus and Bartholomew. Their patron saint is St. Gregory the Illuminator, through whose efforts Christianity became the state religion in Armenia in 301 A.D. St. Gregory Church, a vibrant parish of the Armenian Prelacy, affiliated with the Catholicosate of Cilicia, has been in existence in Philadelphia for the last eight decades. The church was originally located in North Philadelphia, at 16th and Oxford streets. The parish built the present facility in 1967 in Andorra section of Philadelphia and has been thriving here to this date.



The golf invitational which raises funds for the church will take place once again at the Talamore Country Club 723 Talamore Dr, Ambler, PA 19002.



For more information see www.garybarberacares.org or https://secureperfectgolfevent.com/eventweb/8146/