Gary Barbera, Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs Celebrate 30 Years in Philadelphia – A Philadelphia Icon

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2019 --It began in 1989, three months before his 23rd birthday, Gary Barbera received his final approval from Chrysler for a Dodge dealership located in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. It was not a gift wrapped ready to fly high undertaking. The modest Dodge dealership on Ridge Avenue had 4 previous owners in 5 years, all unsuccessful. Gary was prepared to start at the bottom and was determined to turn around the dealership along with Gene Barbera, his brother and a handful of employees. Turn it around they did by living The Barbera Culture of award winning hospitality, high volume sales, and consistent commitment to the community.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



In 1996 The Barbera's added a second FCA dealership Gary Barbera's #1 Chryslerland to the Great Northeast section of Philadelphia at Borbeck and the Boulevard breaking countless records for Chrysler 5 Star Dealer and Pacesetter Client Satisfaction and Volume Sales. The Jeep franchise was added in 2003. By 2007 Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard was home to all Chrysler franchises all under one roof… Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV. With heartfelt nostalgia the original Gary Barbera Dodge dealership on Ridge Avenue in Beaaauuuutiful Roxborough no longer stands however Gary left the location in good hands with a modern CVS and a full service WAWA. Keeping up with the initial commitments to the Roxborough community, the BarberaCares Program hasn't backed down from supporting the Hometown Heroes like the Roxborough YMCA, Northern Home for Children, and the Manayunk Development Corporation.



30 Years Later

Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



Fun Anniversary Facts:

The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a car wash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers by the Lenfest Foundation.



BarberaCares Programs principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Powered Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of collaborations with BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Click Here to See Video of The Gary BarberaCares Program around Philadelphia serving our Hometown Heroes.



BarberaCares Bear Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you….



Is Barbera the Best… Boy I Guess!