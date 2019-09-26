Gary Barbera CaresBear Joins Mascots for a Cure Run at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --A festive 5 kilometer footrace, on the grounds that used to be Veterans Stadium, Philadelphia, PA. Celebrate your love of fitness and mascots with a 5K run that begins at 7PM with The Phillie Phanatic and some of your favorite fuzzy entertainers, including the Gary BarberaCares Bear!



Mascots for a Cure is dedicated to help children and their families battling cancer. Through our passion, relentless pursuit of our goals, and the power of mascots, we foster hope, laughter, joy, positive memories, and love to support children and their families affected worldwide.



Come and root for the Gary BarberaCares Bear.



www.garybarberacares.org