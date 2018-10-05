Gary Barbera Celebrates Harrisburg Victory with State Rep Jared Solomon

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --State Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Phila., is being congratulated by Gary Barbera on the passage of Senate Bill 172. The bill, which passed the Senate 47-1 on concurrence, would allow for a 5-year pilot program to install speed cameras in work zones and along Roosevelt Boulevard.



Barbera, who has long been a road safety advocate, partnered with Solomon in announcements on local media outlets to promote the Boulevard Safety Program.



Barbera notes, on a daily basis 80,000 to 100,000 average routine trips are made using Roosevelt Boulevard. Approximately 11 percent of all of Philadelphia's traffic fatalities occur on Roosevelt Boulevard, of which 31 percent involve pedestrians. "The need to make the Boulevard a lot safer was a real emergency. I'm thrilled that Representative Solomon and his colleagues on both sides of the aisle brought this Bill home!"



Solomon said. "To change this will take time, but the Route for Change process quarterbacked by the mayor's team is showing us the way. This bill follows the recent commencement of the new Roosevelt Boulevard Direct SEPTA bus service, which encourages more people to take transit."



Solomon went on to say that "11 people have died already this year on the boulevard, making it the deadliest year in recent history. By passing this bill people are saying 'enough' and demanding a safer Roosevelt Boulevard."



"We need something innovative to change driver behavior along Roosevelt Boulevard and through work zones," said Rep. John Taylor (R-Philadelphia), chairman of the House Transportation Committee. "The bill will certainly do that. This is a new tool for enforcing existing laws."



According to Barbara who has operated a business right on the Boulevard for decades "major safety changes have been needed for a long, long time" PennDOT agrees with that assessment stating that in 2016 there were 2,075 crashes and 16 fatalities within work zones. In 2015 there were 1,935 crashes and 23 deaths. "Hopefully more important changes will come in addition to and as a result of the passage of S.B.172."



