Gary Barbera Continues to Give Back to His Community by Supporting the Weisman Children's and Voorhees Pediatric Facility Children with Special Needs

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Gary Barbera continues to lend his support to Weisman Children's and Voorhees Pediatric Facility kids with special needs. Two South Jersey children's facilities tee off together to support educational & recreational activities for kids with special needs.



Children with special needs face unprecedented hurdles. From numerous and often difficult appointments with doctors and rehabilitation therapists to performing daily activities such as combing their hair, brushing their teeth or simply standing up. These heroes overcome daily challenges most of us can't imagine. Their courage, determination and spirit are unprecedented, and while their road may be both difficult and different, at the end of the day they are still children. They love toys, technology, playtime and just about everything else most kids do.



To ensure these children have what they need to celebrate being children, two South Jersey hospitals are teeing off and combining their efforts to provide recreational, educational and home modifications to children and families who need it most. On Thursday, September 27th, Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital and Voorhees Pediatric Facility will participate in the 2018 "Kids Cup" sponsored by New Jersey Pediatric Patients' Charitable Trust Fund. In addition, Gary Barbera continues to lend his support of nearly two decades. For this event, Gary Barbera on the Boulevard will be giving away a Hole-in-One 2 -year lease of a new Jeep.



"Our organizations strive to unlock the potential of every child, including those who never even step through our doors" states Chris Maciborski, Director of Communications for both Weisman Children's and Voorhees Pediatric Facility. "The trust fund provides opportunities that many of us take for granted, to those who need it most, and we are proud to partner and support this wonderful organization."



The children's trust fund provides grants for recreational, educational & home modifications for our medically fragile, special needs children in Southern New Jersey. The Fund is also committed to the support of related community programs and activities, which share our goals and vision.



Gary Barbera Cares is a charity program set up to benefit youth programs in the greater Delaware Valley area, including metro Philadelphia, Southeastern Pa and Southern New Jersey. Through various charities and programs, Gary Barbera's goal is to donate time and money to enhance the lives of the less fortunate.



Please visit the Fund's website for more information on how you can participate: https://www.sjkidstrust.org/ or visit http://www.garybarbera.com.



About Weisman Children's

Weisman Children's Rehabilitation Hospital is a highly-acclaimed community-based pediatric specialty organization consisting of an acute rehabilitation hospital, outpatient rehabilitation centers and medical day care centers; focused solely on the needs of infants, children, teens and young adults in South Jersey and the Greater Philadelphia area. Weisman Children's is known for delivering an individualized and unique family-centered approach to patient care. With a holistic approach to treatment, we give our patients every opportunity to reach their fullest potential. By including family and caregivers, our extraordinary team of pediatric specialists form a community of support and care around each patient which is essential to their success. This approach reinforces our belief that anything is possible.



For more information, visit http://www.weismanchildrens.com.



About Voorhees Pediatric Facility

Voorhees Pediatric Facility is a nationally recognized pediatric specialty care center that offers 119 in-patient beds and the largest freestanding pediatric ventilator program in the country. Our mission and vision is to advance the full life potential of medically fragile children and to set the national standard for excellence in pediatric long-term specialized care. Voorhees Pediatric Facility has expanded its offerings to include: The Bancroft School at Voorhees Pediatric Facility, an on-site private school for medically fragile/technology dependent children; Voorhees Pediatric Facility Medical Daycare for children with skilled nursing needs and Voorhees Pediatric Rehabilitation Services(VPRS), providing educational based therapy to local school districts.



For more information, visit http://www.forkidcare.com.



About New Jersey Pediatric Patients' Charitable Trust Fund

The New Jersey Pediatric Patients' Charitable Trust Fund, Inc. is a is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization dedicated to providing funding for the acquisition of recreational, educational, and/or adaptive equipment, home modifications and specialized services, to enrich the lives of the medically fragile and special needs children of Southern New Jersey. Since 1993, the trust has raised over $2 million to benefit these children.



For more information, visit http://www.sjkidstrust.org.