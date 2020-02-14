Gary Barbera, Dan Patrick and Fox Sports Radio Philadelphia Want to Put a Gambler Cash out Valentine Grand in Your Hand

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2020 --With only two days to go, Gary Barbera, Dan Patrick and Fox Sports Radio Philadelphia The Gambler wants to give you a CASH OUT - a Grand in Your Hand! on each of iHeart Media's Philadelphia sister stations to use anyway you want, just in time for Valentine's Day.



https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/featured/the-dan-patrick-show/



What would you do with $1000 bucks? Shopping spree at KOP, donate to the AACR to support cancer research, use it as a down payment on a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, donate to Carson Wentz's AO1 Foundation, catch up on your bills, have an over-the-top Valentine's Day, or maybe dedicate a cockroach to an ex and watch it be fed to an animal at the Bronx Zoo or El Paso Zoo on Valentine's Day.



The Gambler Cash Out on Fox Sports: https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/



Gary Barbera wants you to WIN $1,000 today from Gary Barbera– Yippie-I-OH-KI-YAY!



Wondering how you can win 1000 bucks? Listen to iHeart Radio Philadelphia including the Dan Patrick Show on Fox Sports for your chance to win $1000 out of over half million dollar pot every hour from 6 am until 10 pm every weekday. Text the keyword to 200200 for your chance to win $1,000 thanks to Gary Barbera.



Can't text? Enter here.



Standard message and data rates may apply in this nationwide contest. One winner will be randomly selected from all entries received during each contest hour. Open to all individuals. All contest rules and odds of winning, please see Contest Rules. See iHeart Philadelphia Radio stations websites for complete contest rules and chances of winning.



Is Dan Patrick, Fox Sports Radio Philadelphia, iHeart Media Philadelphia and Gary Barbera the Best??? Boy I Guess!!!©



Learn More about Barbera Brands:

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



As clients of beMarketing, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and its affiliates / brands provide submissions to vendor for verification and publication. The content of the material provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Any third-party links are for reader's convenience and not an endorsement. No commitment has been suggested to update content at any time. Not responsible for errors or omissions. BeMarketing verifies content and material as well as manner of presentation to be reflective and in accordance with publication and release of third-party references, disclosing sources of information and citations.



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!