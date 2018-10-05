Gary Barbera Donates Phillies Tickets to Strawberry Mansion Learning Center

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2018 --Kevin Upshur, Strawberry Mansion Learning Center founder and a longtime resident of Strawberry Mansion, has watched his neighborhood go through changes in his life. Instead of watching from the sidelines Upshur's family owned and operated bar was converted into the Strawberry Mansion Learning Center, a non-profit neighborhood education and resource center. Since 2008, the center has provided the children of the community with an after school safe haven, where they can practice reading, as well as computer skills. Upshur is teaching the children to not only help themselves, but to help others as well.



Gary Barbera and Kevin Upshur met years ago when Gary drove one of his Prowlers in their Strawberry Mansion Day Parade. Gary was so moved by how grateful and friendly the Strawberry Mansion community was that they became one of Gary's favorite Philadelphia organizations who make a difference.



Gary keeps Kevin on the top of his list for sporting event ticket donations. This gives the children a chance to take a break from life and head out to see a Phillies or 76ers game. Recently Gary gave Kevin Phillies and Thrill Show tickets to take the kids and their families. Fun was had by all.



Their 3rd Annual Strawberry Mansion Learning Center Fundraiser at Reading Terminal Market honored Jerry Cuddy, President of Beneficial Bank and Anju Gupta, GM of Reading Terminal Market. Gary Barbera was once again honored to lend a helping hand.



How to Lend a Helping Hand:



If you would like to Lend a Helping Hand to Strawberry Mansion Learning Center, please go to GaryBarbera.com or www.gofundme.com/strawberrymansion.