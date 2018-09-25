Gary Barbera Gains New Inventory That Were Named AutoPacific Best-in-Class for 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Gary Barbera is acquiring and stocking additional Jeep Grand Cherokees, Chrysler 300s and Dodge Challengers named Best-In-Class for 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards for his customers at Barbera Autoland. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Fiat 500L, were named "Best-in-Class Ideal Mid-Size SUV", "Best-in-Class Ideal Large Car", "Best-in-Class Ideal Sporty Car" and "Best-in-Class Ideal Compact Car".



Gary Barbera said "At Barbera Autoland, we are consistently stocked with a huge selection of the newest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models around. You will get the best deals on the newest models, and we encourage you to take any model you are interested in for a test-drive. Our representatives will gladly take you through everything each model has to offer."



BELOW IS NEWS PROVIDED BY

FCA US LLC



The 2018 Ideal Vehicle Awards are based on scores developed using results from AutoPacific's national New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey. Respondents to this survey are owners of new model-year cars and trucks purchased from September through December 2017. The questionnaire was administered from January through April 2018. Respondents rate 14 vehicle attributes concerning their desire for change. Those vehicles wanting the least change win the IVA for their class.



Based on responses from more than 58,000 owners of new vehicles across all major manufacturers, the survey indicates that the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Fiat 500L meet or exceed their expectations.



"IVAs speak to a vehicle's layout and design," says AutoPacific President George Peterson. "Giving owners a chance to tell us what they would change and how they would change it reveals which vehicles are designed to meet their needs and expectations. In other words, having owners who are happy with things the way they are says the manufacturer did their upfront research and designed the vehicle with their target buyer in mind."



About Barbera Autoland

Barbera Autoland is one of the leading Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealers in the Philadelphia area. We offer both new and used vehicles. We are open six days a week to better serve our customers and offer a topnotch buying experience. Contact our friendly sales staff or knowledgeable technicians for all of your vehicle needs.