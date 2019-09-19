Gary Barbera & His Barbera Cares Program Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary by Supporting Another Hometown Hero, Jerry Segal, at the 30th Annual Jerry Segal Golf Classic

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --Location: The ACE Club / Green Valley Country Club - 201 West Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444



Gary Barbera and his Gary BarberaCares Program celebrates their 30th Anniversary in support of the 30th Annual Jerry Segal Classic. All participants have a chance to win a Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator 2 year lease drive, $2,000 in golf, Cobra F9 Speedback driver and Fairway and a Signature TravisMathew Signature Outfit.



Gary Barbera is privileged to provide this exciting all new Jeep Gladiator for the Jerry Segal Classic not only in honor of Jerry Segal's miraculous experiences with Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, but also because of him and his brother. Gene Barbera's friendship, respect, and years of collaboration with and for the Honorary Chairman of the The Friends of Jerry Segal Executive Committee member The Honorable Edward G. Rendell.



The Jerry Segal Classic has raised more than $18 million in 29 years to benefit the patients of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. The friends of Jerry Segal support numerous programs and services for individuals with disabilities. Whether helping a patient purchase a wheelchair, providing funds to help patients as they return to their family, friends, and jobs, or funding community initiatives such as Magee's peer support programs, the Jerry Segal Classic has touched the lives of thousands of individuals.



Jerry Segal had four serious battles between life and death and each time Magee Rehabilitation Hospital helped him to beat the odds. About 32 years about Mr. Segal had spinal surgery that unfortunately left his paralyzed. A healthy successful attorney became a quadriplegic. He received treatment at Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. After months of therapy he was able to walk again thanks to perseverance and Magee.



He was able to golf again one of his passions and decided to begin the Annual Jerry Segal Classic to give back to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital. He's been doing it ever since.



A few years later Mr. Segal was diagnosed with encephalitis, a brain inflammation that affects the spinal cord from a mosquito bite in Aruba Again, he returned to Magee, where he had to not only learn to walk again but how to speak.



After another recovery, Segal later received triple bypass surgery at Magee, and still goes to therapy three times a week due to an injury just 4 years ago in which he nearly drowned in his Florida swimming pool. Paramedics had to resuscitate Mr. Segal back to life. He's still golfing and honoring Magee Rehab.



For more details visit: www.garybarberacares.org