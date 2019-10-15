Gary Barbera & His BarberaCares Programs Again Support AACR Through Their Partnership with iHeart Media'S Power 99, Q102, Radio 104.5, WDAS & the Breeze 106.1 Bid Now for Breast Cancer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Gary Barbera and his BarberaCares Programs encourages everyone to THINK PINK and to take action by Championing the AACR. Whether you can give a little or give a lot, every penny counts toward the AACR Foundation's mission to prevent and cure all cancers.



According to the National Cancer Institute, more than 268,600 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly 42,000 will die of the disease in 2019. Breast cancer is the most common type of non-skin cancer in women in the United States, accounting for 15 percent of all new cases. It is second to lung cancer as a cause of cancer death in American women.



If you'd like to make a charitable donation to the AACR now is the opportune time to do so during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Gary BarberaCares Programs Champions 2 ways to make a donation to AACR.



Direct Donation to AACR



Throughout center city Philadelphia, Bright Pink BarberaCares PSA Solar-Powered Recycling Kiosks not only green-clean up the city and greatly reduce the costs of trash removal, these cans are campaign cues to donate to one of our Hometown Heroes, the AACR. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is a 501c3 registered nonprofit organization offices located at 615 Chestnut Street, 17th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106 https://donate.aacr.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donate.event&eventID=504



Gary Barbera's BarberaCares relation iHeart Media Philadelphia Bid Now for Breast Cancer proceeds benefit AACR.



The Gary BarberaCares Program joins iHeart Media Philadelphia Bid Now for Breast Cancer. Make a Bid on Gary Barbera's VIP Concert Experience and Jeep Wrangler Weekend along with exclusive Sports Memorabilia such as an NBA Basketball signed by Ben Simmons and a football signed by Brandon Graham , Concert tickets, Entertainment Experiences such as Disney on Ice and the all new Happy Place at King of Prussia Mall. https://xphil.neofillbids.com/index.php? Help the AACR mission to Research Cancer, Raise Awareness, and Early Detection Scientific Advancements with all proceeds benefitting the AACR.



Items up for bid and official rules and regulations can be found at POWER99.COM, Q102.COM, RADIO1045.COM, WDASFM.COM and https://1061thebreeze.iheart.com



To see more collaborations with the Gary BarberaCares Program see www.garybarbera.com or www.garybarberacares.org



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and His BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscience, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L , honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!