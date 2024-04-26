Gary Barbera Honored to Partner with Univision 65 Philly in Broadcast of the Latin American Music Awards Hosted by Thalia, Alejandra Espinoza, Carlos Ponce and Becky G

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2024 --Gary Barbera, founder of Barbera's on the Boulevard, recent recipient from the Philadelphia Inquirer as a Philly Favorite, is honored to partner with Univision 65 to join in the broadcast of this year's Latin American Music Awards live from Las Vegas. The ceremony brings together the biggest performers in Latin Music. The list of performers continues to grow. Performers scheduled to take the Las Vegas stage are Marc Anthony, Thalia, Danny Ocean, Peso Pluma and many more. The nominations for this year's Latin AMA's with Feid and Peso Pluma leading with 12 nominations each. Karol G, Shakira, and Bad Bunny also were nominated this year.



The Theme for this year's Latin American Music Awards is fittingly "We Speak Musica". Gary Barbera said music is a universal language that everyone can appreciate. Gary Barbera 's on the Boulevard is blessed to call Northeast Philadelphia home. Our neighborhoods are a community of diverse cultures and countless languages which merge together creating a harmonious blend of ideas, customs, and experiences upping creativity.



Barbera's on the Boulevard strives to be just as diversified with our staff. Our clients deserve to feel not only welcomed but truly accepted and understood. Everybody deserves hospitality and world-class service. The Latin American Music Awards partnership was an outstanding platform to express our gratitude for our diversified clientele in Philadelphia while celebrating the Outstanding Achievements in Latin Music.



About Gary Barbera, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard, Philly's Famous Bear™ and their Barbera Cares Programs©

As the #1 Jeep dealer in Philadelphia, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community. Not only are we proud of our automotive legacy, but we also cherish our #DallasSucksBus.com, a symbol of our unique brand flavor. With more than three decades under our belt, the Barbera Cares© Programs have been at the forefront of community service and philanthropy in the region. Our iconic Barbera Bear™ is not just a mascot; it's a representation of our bond with the community. Our passion for recognizing Hometown Heroes is evident in our environmentally friendly, Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. We constantly remind our community about the perils of distracted driving through our "Don't Text and Drive" displays, and we are ardent supporters of initiatives aimed at keeping the Boulevard safe and litter-free. Our partnerships with Philabundance, Foxchase Cancer Center Research, and both Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's are testimonials to our dedication to societal welfare. We've generously provided to the underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion - with everything from Toys for Tots and thousands of Book Bags, to Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops, and Winter Coats. As a proud inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway clean-up initiative, we've always believed in giving back. And of course, we forever salute Philly's finest and our veterans for their unmatched service and sacrifice. And wherever you go in Philly, you're bound to see the Barbera Bear – leading parades, bringing joy to children, and embodying the spirit of our brand. Is Barbera the Best? Boy, I Guess!™?