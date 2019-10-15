Gary Barbera Is Again Running Full Throttle with His Orders for America'S Only Four-Door Muscle Car, the Dodge Charger

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --As announced on the FCA US Media website www.fca.media



Dodge Announces Pricing for 2020 Dodge Charger Lineup, Including New Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody



Dodge Charger, America's only four-door muscle car, on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019



- Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with a 0-60 mile per hour (mph) time of 3.6 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 10.96 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph, starts at a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $69,645

o The 717-horsepower, limited-production Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, available on the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, has a starting U.S. MSRP of $74,140

- Charger Scat Pack Widebody, the quickest and best-handling production Charger Scat Pack ever offered, runs 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile ET in 12.4 second and starts at a U.S. MSRP of $45,995

- Charger Scat Pack continues to offer the most horsepower per dollar with a starting U.S. MSRP of $39,995

- Charger R/T, the only V-8 in its class, has a starting U.S. MSRP of $36,395

- Charger SXT AWD starts at a U.S. MSRP of $33,595 and offers the most technologically advanced all-wheel-drive system in its class with front axle disconnect

- Charger GT RWD performance model is powered by the award-winning 300-horsepower Pentastar V-6 paired with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, starts at a U.S. MSRP of $31,895

- Charger SXT RWD starts the 2020 Charger lineup with a U.S. MSRP of $29,895



September 27, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge//SRT continues to run full throttle, announcing pricing for the 2020 Charger lineup with a starting U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $29,895 (excluding destination). New for 2020, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody — the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in both the world and the Charger lineup — has a starting U.S. MSRP of $69,645.



"With 707 horsepower, a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds, .96 g on the skid pad and a suggested starting price less than $70k, the new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is a unicorn in the performance sedan segment," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "Nowhere but Dodge can you find a sedan with the power and performance per dollar across the entire Charger lineup."



The Dodge Charger lineup has six distinct models that offer a range of performance and powertrain options for every modern muscle-car customer. The lineup ranges from the efficient V-6 power of the Charger GT RWD performance model and the all-wheel-drive capability of the SXT AWD to the unrivaled performance of the 707-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and the limited-production 717-horsepower Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.



MODEL/PACKAGE U.S. MSRP

Charger SXT RWD $29,895

Charger GT RWD $31,895

Charger SXT AWD $33,595

Charger R/T $36,395

Charger Scat Pack $39,995

Charger Scat Pack Widebody $45,995

Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody $69,645

Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition $74,140

(All prices exclude $1,495 destination charge)



Dodge Charger, America's only four-door muscle car, on pace to lead the U.S. large car segment for three years running in 2019. Dealer orders for 2020 Dodge Charger models open in fall 2019; vehicles will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships early in 2020.



Charger SRT Hellcat

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody maintains its reign as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 that delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. It goes 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.6 seconds, has a quarter-mile time of 10.96 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph.



New for 2020, the Widebody exterior comes standard on America's only four-door muscle car. Integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of body width, making room for new 20-inch by 11-inch Carbon Black forged wheels riding on wider, stickier Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. That combination, paired with new competition suspension tuning with SRT-tuned Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, produce even more grip and deliver improved performance on the street, strip and road course, making this the quickest and best-handling production Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ever.



For the first-time ever, the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody features electric power steering (EPS) for better steering feel – making it easier to turn at parking lot speeds. The steering can also be calibrated via settings in the SRT Performance Pages to optimize steering effort for a variety of driving situations.



The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody also receives a newly designed front fascia that includes a new mail-slot grille, providing the most direct route for cool air to travel into the radiator and maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions.



Interior instrument panel badging, a Carbon & Suede Interior Package and two optional wheels are also new to the Charger SRT Hellcat for the 2020 model year.



Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition

The Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition on the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine with an extra boost of power: 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. A revised powertrain calibration, available only on this limited-production model, boosts the rated power output by 10 horsepower to 717 at 6,100 rpm.



Paying tribute to the 1969 Charger Daytona, the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition will have a limited-production run of 501 units, mirroring the 1969 production total. It features a unique "Daytona" decklid and rear-quarter decal with matching spoiler and is available in four exterior paint colors – B5 Blue, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel and White Knuckle, with B5 Blue exclusive to the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition in 2020 model year.



https://media.fcanorthamerica.com/newsrelease.do?id=21266&mid=8



