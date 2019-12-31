Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2019 --Philadelphia Daily News Gary Barbera is Coach Pederson Proud Again & Again!



Gary Barbera is Pederson Proud! Also seen on ABC6 and many others and KYW Newsradio 1060AM, and 97.5 The Fanatic



Bring your camera to snap shots of Carson Wentz's Dodge Demon on the Barbera Showroom Floor



Happy Birthday Carson Wentz! Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard Has Wentz's Wheels with a Once in a Lifetime opportunity to purchase Wentz's Custom Dodge Demon – It's Lean, Mean and YES it's Green! A generous donation will be made by BarberaCares in the purchaser's name to the Carson Wentz's AO1 Foundation.



Gary Barbera is Pederson Proud! Always has been always will. The relationship began 25 years ago when The Pederson family purchased their Dodge Durango from the Barbera's original single point Dodge dealership in Beautiful Roxborough. Doug Pederson was a young quarterback for the Birds under Coach Andy Reid. Barbera's was and continues to be where Philly stars buy their cars. Also proud of Coach Andy Reid, longtime friend and client of the Barbera family.



2018 Carson Wentz Challenger SRT Demon



Youtube recap

https://youtu.be/1tX5es7GzXQ



Learn more about Barbera Brands

www.garybarberacares.org

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com