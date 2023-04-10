Gary Barbera Is Proud to Be a Part of the Pre-Release of the 2025 Ram 1500 Rev the New York Auto Show Media Day

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2023 --Gary Barbera, the renowned car dealer in the Philadelphia area, is pleased to announce that they will be stocking the highly-anticipated 2025 Ram 1500 Rev all-electric pickup truck as soon as it becomes available, And will be taking Pre-Reservations. Gary Barbera has a acquired a new piece of property to be a dedicated Ram lot with frontage on the Roosevelt Blvd, in Philadelphia, where 65,000 vehicles drive by daily. This powerful and versatile vehicle boasts a spacious and comfortable interior that is perfect for long trips and hauling heavy loads while promoting a sustainable future.



The 2025 Ram 1500 Rev is designed to impress drivers who are looking for a reliable and stylish electric pickup truck. Equipped with an advanced electric powertrain, the vehicle offers instant torque and a quiet, smooth ride. Its impressive range and towing capacity make it perfect for those who need to haul heavy loads or travel long distances.



In addition to its impressive performance, the 2025 Ram 1500 Rev also features advanced technology, including a 13-inch touchscreen display and wireless Apple CarPlay. Multiple power outlets that can even power a home. These features provide drivers with a high-resolution interface for accessing a range of functions, as well as seamless connectivity to their favorite apps, music, and other content.



Gary Barbera is excited to offer the 2025 Ram 1500 Rev to their customers as soon as it becomes available, providing them with a sustainable and stylish option for their driving needs. Visit their website or stop by their dealership Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard to learn more about this exciting new vehicle and to be notified when it is in stock.



