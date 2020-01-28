Gary Barbera Is Putting a Grand in Your Hand Again and Again, and Again on Power 99, Q102, Radio 104.5, Wdas 105.3, Fox Sports and the Breeze 106.1

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --Gary Barbera wants to Put a Grand in Your Hand! 16 times a day on each of iHeart Media's 6 Philadelphia sister stations, tune in to win!



A shopping spree at KOP, donate to the AACR to support Breast Cancer Research, use it as a down payment on a Gary Barbera Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator, donate to Carson Wentz's AO1 Foundation, or catch up on your bills, use anyway you wish.



Listen to iHeart Radio Philadelphia for your chance to win $1000 out of over half million dollar pot every hour from 6 am until 10 pm every weekday.



Here's how to listen in and win to iHeart Media Philadelphia stations:



Power 99 Gary Barbera's Thousand Dolla Holla Cash Stash Philly. Just be listening to Power 99 each weekday from 6am - 10pm for your shot to win $1,000. Once you hear the keyword for that hour, just text it to 200200 for your shot at winning a grand... it's that easy! Are Power 99 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



Q102 Gary Barbera's Cash Bash. Keep it locked on Q102 to win $1000 16 times a day! Listen to Q102 at :25 after every hour starting at 6am with Elvis Duran and the Q102 Morning Show! Once you've got the keyword, text it to 200200 and YOU could win $1000 bucks! Are Q102 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



Radio 104.5 for Gary Barbera's ALTernative Income at :10 after the hour. Radio 104.5 has your chance to win $1,000 ALTernative Income 16 times a day! Listen every hour weekdays at :10 after the hour from 6am through 9pm for the keyword! Text the keyword to 200200 for your chance to win $1,000 thanks to Gary Barbera. Are Radio 104.5 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



WDAS 105.3 Gary Barbera's gonna pay your bills in the $1000 Pay Your Bills Contenest! Once you hear the keyword for that hour, just text it to 200200 for your shot at winning a $1000 to help pay your bills…it's that easy! Are WDAS 105.3 and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



The Breeze 106.1 and Gary Barbera are giving you Easy Money at :10 after the hour. Win $1,000 Easy Money while you work! Listen to 106.1 The Breeze at :10 after each hour, starting at 6:10 AM for the keyword. Once you've got the keyword, text it to 200200 for your chance to win $1,000! Are 106.1 The Breeze and Gary Barbera the best? Boy I guess!



Fox Sports and Gary Barbera's The Gambler Cash Out!

About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!