Gary Barbera Jeep News Stellantis 2021 Easter Jeep Safari Debut

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2021 --Jeep® Magneto: Jeep Wrangler BEV concept is a sustainable, stealthy, rock-climbing force



Jeepster Beach: Update of a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) is a totally tubular showpiece that blends a vintage body with a modern drivetrain



Jeep Red Bare: No bones about it, this fully custom Gladiator Rubicon concept pairs legendary 4x4 capability with ultimate performance with a 91:1 crawl ratio, EcoDiesel fuel efficiency and driving range



Jeep Orange Peelz: Pays tribute to the long-standing, open-air, fun-and-freedom lifestyle that makes the Jeep Wrangler a global icon



Three Jeep and Mopar concepts introduced in 2020 will head to Moab for the first time, including the go-anywhere overlanding Jeep Gladiator Farout concept, the powerful, high-performance Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept and the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog concept aimed at hard-core mountain bike enthusiasts



Electrified power and the electrifying performance of today's internal combustion engines combine with off-road capability and fun-to-drive freedom to take center stage during this year's Easter Jeep Safari. The Jeep® brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) teams again join forces to create a lineup of custom-built concept vehicles to conquer the iconic trails in Moab, Utah. Enthusiasts from all over the world will gather March 27 to April 4 in Moab for an extended holiday week of trail rides and technical off-roading on some of the most challenging and picturesque terrain.



"The Moab Easter Jeep Safari has long been our testing ground for both our newest Jeep 4x4s and for showcasing new Jeep brand concepts, Jeep Performance Parts and ideas that truly resonate with our most passionate customers — the die-hard off-road enthusiasts who attend this event every year," said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. "This year's Safari shines a spotlight on what makes Jeep vehicles unmistakably distinctive and undeniably capable, a variety of powertrains that deliver superior power, performance, torque and, above all, fun. Moab's demanding trails are a worthy opponent for our Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator concept vehicles. Each is certain to prove that Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability reigns supreme on any terrain."



