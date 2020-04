Gary Barbera Keeping Philly Fed with Philabundance During COVID-19

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2020 --As reported by KYW Newsradio 1060 broadcasting with media partnership exposure and donations honoring frontliners and clients.



Governor Wolf has deemed automobile online sales as essential and due to Senate Bill 841, auto sales will now be allowed to take place online. When the Governor pumped the brakes on vehicle sales, Gary Barbera and the Barbera Family shifted gears to double down with their BarberaCares Programs.



Gary Barbera commented, "We are continuing with ours Service, Save, and Support – We continue to serve during these unprecedented times."



Gary Barbera continues to help with the food insecurity and need by donating to Philabundance in honor of the Barbera Service and Parts, Tire, Accessories Center clients and now the Barbera Curbside Touchless Delivery online clients and broadcasting how Philabundance is driving away hunger and keeping Philly fed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Philabundance changes local lives. Gary Barbera on the Boulevard and their Barbera Cares Programs thank Philabundance for helping our neighbors with food scarcity and insecurity. Gary Barbera is continuing his support of Philabundance by monetizing his media partnerships to spread the word of the great work and needs of Philabundance.



Gary Barbera appreciates the sincere gratitude expressed by Glenn Bergman, Executive Director of Philabundance. The outpouring of support for Philabundance demonstrates how vital a lifeline they are to thousands of our brothers and sisters in the Delaware Valley. The Barbera Family and Employees applaud donations from local sports team franchises, local celebrities and all the donors demonstrating their citizenship which continues to inspire many other contributions. Last year alone 30 million pounds of food were distributed through Philabundance and its member agencies. This year will be unprecedented. Philabundance can stretch every dollar to feed families.



https://www.philabundance.org/



$1 dollar donation to Philabundance can be stretched to provide 2 complete meals. $25 dollar donation to Philabundance can provide 2 large care packages for families.



Learn More about Barbera Brands:

www.garybarberacares.org

www.barberabear.com

www.barberasautoland.com



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!