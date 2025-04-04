Gary Barbera on the Blvd Welcomes Spring with By Adding Additional New Adopt-A-Highway Signs Along Route 1

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --Philadelphia, PA – March 20, 2025 – As the Spring Fling season of renewal begins, Gary Barbera on the Blvd is doubling down on its commitment to keeping Philadelphia clean and green. In partnership with the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway Program, Gary Barbera on the Blvd has added new Adopt-A-Highway signs along Route 1 to mark the beginning of spring and reaffirm its dedication to community beautification.



The Adopt-A-Highway Program, originally launched by Governor Ed Rendell, had Founding Member Gary Barbera as one of its inaugural partners. Barbera was present for the official program kickoff at Roxborough High School, where the initiative was introduced as a step toward a cleaner, greener Pennsylvania. Since its inception, Barbera has been committed to maintaining cleaner roads and fostering community pride throughout the Philadelphia area.

Gary Barbera on the Blvd has adopted multiple key roadways across the region. The coverage starts at St. Joseph's University on Route 1, extending up Roosevelt Boulevard through Northeast Philadelphia and Route 1 in Bucks County. Additional routes include Route 76 near Montgomery Avenue, Woodhaven Road, and Frankford Avenue by Chickie's & Pete's in Northeast Philadelphia. These high-traffic corridors reflect Barbera's ongoing commitment to cleaner roads and safer communities for all.

"With the arrival of spring, there's no better time to refresh our roads and reinforce our commitment to a cleaner, greener Philadelphia," said Gary Barbera, founder of Gary Barbera on the Blvd. "By adding new Adopt-A-Highway*signs along Route 1, we want to remind everyone of the importance of keeping our city beautiful and litter-free."



For years, Gary Barbera on the Blvd has been an active participant in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, taking responsibility for maintaining and cleaning sections of Roosevelt Boulevard and Route 1. This initiative is part of the dealership's broader efforts to give back to the community, alongside philanthropic programs like Barbera Cares, Coats for Kids, and Barbera Backs the Backpacks.



The newly installed signs will be a visible reminder to drivers and pedestrians of the importance of environmental responsibility. As warmer weather invites more travelers onto the roads, Gary Barbera on the Blvd encourages everyone to join in the mission by keeping highways clean and respecting public spaces.



"Our commitment to the community goes beyond selling cars—it's about making Philadelphia a better place to live, work, and drive," Barbera added. "We're proud to continue leading by example and keeping our adopted highways in top shape for all to enjoy."

Gary Barbera on the Blvd invites the community to follow their Adopt-A-Highway efforts and other charitable initiatives by visiting GaryBarberaCares.org and following them on social media.