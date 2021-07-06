Gary Barbera on the Boulevard Has the All New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3rd Row 7 Seater on Display with More Arriving Everyday

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --All-new 2021 Jeep® Grand Cherokee Breaks New Ground in the Full-size SUV Segment



Most awarded SUV ever delivers even more legendary 4x4 capability, premium on-road refinement and craftsmanship, superior luxury and comfort, the most safety and advanced technology features in its class – now in three-row form for the first time



- Rooted in a legacy of Jeep® 4x4 capability, luxury and advanced technologies, and loaded with Grand Cherokee firsts, the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, now with seven-passenger seating, delivers an exceptional customer experience



- Three Jeep 4x4 systems and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system with five terrain modes continue and improve upon the tradition of legendary off-road capability, including more off-road ground clearance and water fording capability compared with previous generations



- All-new vehicle architecture, independent front and rear suspensions and class-exclusive Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic adaptive damping deliver class-leading capability and premium on-road driving dynamics



- Authentic exterior design and world-class craftsmanship convey a refined new body style with signature Jeep design cues, including the Jeep signature seven-slot grille, aggressive front approach angle and trapezoidal wheel arches



- Premium, spacious interior features standard 10-inch display screens, including a frameless digital gauge cluster and touchscreen radio, all-new LED lighting with ambient features, driver and front passenger seat massage and personalized climate zones



- Hand-wrapped, quilted Palermo leather, open-pore Waxed Walnut wood, 21-inch wheels and standard premium amenities elevate new Summit Reserve Package to highest levels of luxury



- Equipped with more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including L2 driver-assist systems with hands-on automated driving, along with 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras; advanced hands-free L2 automated driving system will be available in late 2021 on the 2022 Grand Cherokee L



- Next-generation technologies, including the most advanced Uconnect system ever with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, windshield Head-up Display (HUD), digital rearview mirror, frameless digital cluster, rear seat monitoring camera and an exclusive and premium 950-watt, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system



- Jeep Wave customer service program comes standard with the all-new Grand Cherokee



About Barbera Cares Programs© and the Barbera Bear™

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is enhanced by our over 3 Decades of Barbera Cares Programs of community service and philanthropy and Philly's famous Barbera Bear. We are passionate about our Hometown Heroes who we feature on our Environmentally Friendly Green UP & Clean UP Solar Powered Recycling Kiosks- SRK's. Our PSA's focus on Distracted Driving Don't Text and Drive Displays and Keeping the Boulevard Safe Collaborations, Philabundance, AACR- American Association for Cancer Research, Roxborough and NE Family YMCA's. 1000's of Book Bags, Turkeys, Food Boxes, Laptops and Winter Coats have been hand delivered to underserved neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion. Proud Inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state-wide clean up initiative from the ground up and we champion Philly's finest and our Veteran's for their service and sacrifice. The BarberaBear is EVERYWHERE! Representing our Barbera Brands leading parades, bringing smiles for miles on the faces of children and entertaining while contributing to our communities.