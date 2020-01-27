Gary Barbera on the Boulevard Receives JD Power Customer First Recipient for Excellence

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020 --It was Chrysler Customer First, then Dodge Charger and Chrysler Pacesetter, then Chrysler 5 Star…. The name of the award may change but the meaning stays the same – Gary Barbera on the Boulevard has achieved this distinction for decades- 3 decades since inception.



For 3 decades, family owned and operated Gary Barbera on the Boulevard, an FCA Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, CPOV certified dealer, has rooted their Barbera Culture in the belief that business comes where it is invited and stays where it is well treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent to ensure that every representative is an ambassador of Barbera hospitality to exceed each guest's expectations with consistent service as well as authentic gratefulness for the most precious gift of the guest's time.



Barbera's proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased countless cars and have referred their friends and family. The trusted gift of a referral of family and friends is an accurate measurement of how a client feels about his or her experience with a business.



Customer First Award for Excellence by J.D. Power and the FCA US



This award is given out to Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships nationwide, and recognizes dealerships that provide the highest level of sales and service experience. We were judged based on our facility, performance, training, employees and business practices, and were humbly placed among the winners of this prestigious award.



Gary Barbera on the Boulevard thanks their clients for supporting the business, because their loyalty, referrals, and willingness to share their satisfaction are what expand our reputation of excellence.



"We would treat our clients and guests with superior hospitality anyway this



JD Power Customer First Distinction simply is in alignment with our Barbera Culture and we thank FCA for their presentation." said Gary Barbera.



J.D. Power – in an industry first – provided "in-dealership" validations as part of the overall program certification process. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, data analytics and advisory services.



"These award winners have dedicated themselves to going above and beyond to provide our customers with superior service," said Al Gardner, Head of Network Development. "We continue to support our network of dealers as they look for new and different ways to ensure each customer has a stellar experience when purchasing or leasing one of our vehicles."



The goal of the program is to improve customer satisfaction across the automaker's network of U.S. dealerships. Award winners achieved the highest level of customer experience recognition in the program's five core areas: Customer Treatment, Employee Engagement, Processes, Training Certification and Facility.



All 2,800 Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and FIAT dealerships are eligible to pursue and earn this prestigious award on an annual basis. Dealerships must achieve stringent goals in five core "pillars" to earn the coveted designation:



- Customer Treatment Certification – Dealership has achieved the highest levels of customer-oriented sales and service targets



- Employee Engagement Certification – An annual employee survey is completed to promote the voice of employees and a customer-driven culture



- Process Certification – Dealership successfully demonstrates processes that support excellence in customer handling



- Training Certification – Employees attained the highest level of required FCA-certified training



- Facility Certification – Dealership provides a clean, comfortable environment for customers



"Customers today have higher expectations of the shopping and ownership experience, and our Customer First Award for Excellence dealers are exceeding those expectations," said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales. "We look forward to adding more dealers to the growing ranks of award winners.



Is Barbera, Barbera Guests, and JD Power the Best????... Boy I Guess. ©



About Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard and his BarberaCares Programs

Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard proudly celebrates their 30th anniversary since swinging open the doors showcasing Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Jeep and CPOV vehicles collaborating with it's own Philadelphia's Credit Connection- On-Site Instant Auto Credit. Over 1000 Vehicles including 300 Jeeps Cheap at one location. Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized by FCA as Philadelphia's #1 volume dealer in both new and pre-owned vehicles for decades. Getting their start as a Dodge dealer has propelled them to be the #1 Dodge Dealer in 6 states, PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, and WV since the start while receiving Chrysler's highest accolade J D Power certification.



The Barbera Culture, rooted in the belief that Business Comes Where it is Invited and Stays where it is Well Treated. The Barbera organization hires hospitality and trains talent instilling within every single employee the philosophy of guest hospitality, consistent service, and gratefulness for the client's most precious gift of their valuable time. Their proudest moments are when they are welcoming back families who have purchased 9-10 cars and who send their friends and family. The biggest compliment is the wonderful thoughtful gift of a referral of family and friends.



The Barbera family credits their parents with instilling the Barbera Culture of Hospitality, Family Values and Work Ethic. Their mother Rita Barbera, known to all as "Lovely Rita" was kind, socially conscious, and valued family and hardwork. Their father, Eugene Barbera planted the automotive seed through his business, Palm Auto, a carwash, gas station, auto repair and body shop center located in Fishtown before it bloomed into the sprawling area it is today. The Barbera Family would work for their father as children inspired by their father's work ethic and client satisfaction standards. Their dad said, "Hard work never hurt anyone but Aggravation sure will kill you."



Honored to be recognized with the prestigious Family Owned Business award for dual accolades; Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard for positively impacting their communities economically and BarberaCares for Community Service Excellence. On the heels of this crowning achievement Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is recognized alongside industry icons 6ABC, QVC, and Comcast NBCUniversal for Corporate Philanthropy as the region's most charitable givers.



BarberaCares principles of Support, Enhance, and Inspire lead the way in community service including broadcasting their Don't Text and Drive Campaign- Keep the Boulevard Safe message to everyone, especially the young. Proud to be the inaugural partner of Governor Edward G. Rendell's Adopt-A-Highway state wide clean up initiative from the ground up, 1000's of Turkey and Winter Coat hand deliveries to underserved sections of the city such as Strawberry Mansion, massively leading the way in Solar Recycling Cans around the city. Support of Philadelphia's finest including P.A.L, honoring Veterans for their service and sacrifice. Of course 1000's of individuals, children, families, youth groups, churches and synagogues have been added to the list of those being assisted by BarberaCares over the 3 decades.



Their Philly famous mascot – the Barbera Bear can be seen lending a paw and entertaining during parades and community clean-ups. Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard is also known for where the Stars buy their Cars! It all began with Jim McMahon and Doug Pederson as a young Quarterback in the 90's with many, many stars in between and after. Now it's Coach Doug Pederson and he's been driving Barbera for decades! Now it's your turn. I would be remiss if I didn't ask you.... Is Barbera the Best... Boy I Guess!