Gary Barbera Places More Orders for Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard 300 Jeeps Cheap

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2019 --Gary Barbera has ordered additional Jeep Wrangler's for his dealership because the Wrangler was named Kelley Blue Book's Most Awarded Car of 2019. Barbera's on the Boulevard has over 300 Jeeps in its new inventory. Due to his large quantity of Jeep vehicles, Jeep drivers around Pennsylvania can rely on one location to service and upgrade their current model to a newer model.



Barbera's on the Boulevard is constantly stocked with a huge selection of vehicles with hundreds of the newest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models. "I'm proud to have award-winning vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler at my dealership," Barbera said. "I strive to provide my customers the best vehicles possible, and the Jeep Wrangler has proven to be the best."



The 2019 Jeep® Wrangler has been named Kelley Blue Book's Most Awarded Car of 2019, beating out more than 350 automotive models available in the marketplace today to win the title.



Kelley Blue Book's experts recently sorted through the winners from all of its 2019 awards programs, compiling lists of the vehicles and brands that were recognized most often this year.



"Kelley Blue Book's expert editors drive and review nearly every new car on the road each year, so we have an abundance of knowledge that fuels our editorial awards and accolades, while our analysts evaluate tremendous amounts of data to help determine which vehicles make the cut for Kelley Blue Book's awards," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Kelley Blue Book's Most Awarded Car for 2019 is the Jeep Wrangler, a recently redesigned icon and perennial favorite that excels in many categories."



Kelley Blue Book's major annual awards programs include the Best Buy Awards, Best Auto Tech Awards, Best Resale Value Awards, 5-Year Cost to Own Awards and Brand Image Awards. In addition, the various car accolade lists created by Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff this year, including the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000, Best Family Cars, 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000 and many more, were also factored into the final count.



"Delivering an unmatched combination of leading 4x4 capability, increased fuel efficiency courtesy of several powertrain options, including our new 2.0-liter mild hybrid with eTorque technology, more ride comfort, more interior comfort and advancements in safety and technology, the newest generation of our Jeep Wrangler is a one-of-a-kind SUV that consumers everywhere want to own," said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand - North America. "We're thrilled that the Kelley Blue Book editors have recognized Jeep Wrangler as the most awarded car of 2019, in addition to previously being on KBB.com's list of 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000 and winner of Best Resale Value and 5-year Cost-to-Own awards. This award demonstrates how broad the appeal is for the all-new Jeep Wrangler."



About Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is the most capable SUV ever and exemplifies Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability that stays true to the original design while providing a fresh, modern take on a renowned profile. With multiple powertrain combinations, including an all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with eTorque technology that features a mild-hybrid system, it is the most powerful and most fuel-efficient Wrangler ever with vastly improved on-road manners for everyday driving. It remains true to its heritage as the original open-air fun-and-freedom machine. A multitude of technology and safety features increases Wrangler's appeal and extends its reach to new customers.



All Wrangler models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Wrangler Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, electronic sway bar disconnect and standard 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain off-road tires.



About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com)

Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand.



Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options.