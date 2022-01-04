Gary Barbera Presented $10,000 Ten Thousand Dollar Donation to Support Fox Chase Cancer Center to "Help Kick Cancer to the Curb" in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2022 --October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month Gary Barbera honed the cause by pledging to donate on behalf of all clients who purchased a new or pre-owned vehicle from Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard during the month of October to Fox Chase Cancer Center. In the spirit of keeping it LOCAL Fox Chase Cancer Center was the best choice. Fox Chase Cancer Center is located in the Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood just minutes away from the car dealership – Many come from across the country for Fox Chase's world-renowned expertise.



Gary Barbera presented a check for $10,000 ten thousand dollars to Fox Chase Cancer Center representatives including Dr. Kutikov and Evelyn Gonzalez. 6ABC was there to document the donation.



"Barbera Clients were extremely pleased to know that their transportation choice during the month of October will Do Good in the Neighborhood. We also monetized our advertising partnerships to add another level of Breast Cancer Awareness on various media platforms," We would be remiss if we didn't acknowledge and thank Lisa Broida Bailey, Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations. She is a talented, knowledgeable ambassador for Fox Chase Cancer Center. Partnering with Fox Chase Cancer Center was simple and the money will be used for their Local Mobile Community Outreach Program.



Below was shared by Fox Chase Cancer Center within their electronic newsletter.



Fox Chase Joins With Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard to 'Help Kick Cancer to the Curb'



Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard, a family owned and operated Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram car dealership in Philadelphia, will donate $50 to Fox Chase Cancer Center for every car sold during October as part of their "Kick Cancer to the Curb" program. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



"Advances in breast cancer treatment and prevention are not possible without funding to invest in innovative research and new technologies," said Richard I. Fisher, MD, president and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center. "We are grateful to Gary Barbera, his staff, and customers for their support of Fox Chase and the work we are doing to improve the lives of patients and families affected by breast cancer."



Each year, Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings attention to the impact of breast cancer on individuals across the United States. In 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in this country, along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer, according to breastcancer.org. It is the most common cancer in women, regardless of race or ethnicity. While the disease occurs predominantly in women, men can also develop breast cancer.



"We are incredibly blessed to have Fox Chase Cancer Center right around the corner for many, many reasons. As we observe National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard would like to applaud the researchers, advocates, medical professionals, and caregivers at Fox Chase Cancer Center, as well as the patients and families served," said owner Gary Barbera, who added that he particularly wanted to thank State Representative Jared G. Solomon for his support of these efforts.



